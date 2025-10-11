India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Reflex Catch – Watch

Sai Sudharsan pulls off a sensational reflex catch at forward short leg to dismiss John Campbell during India’s second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, leaving fans stunned and going off the field for knuckle treatment

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sai Sudharsan’s Reflex Catch - Watch
India's Sai Sudharsan, right, reacts in pain after taking the catch of West Indies' John Campbell, left, hurting his little finger on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Sai Sudharsan pulled off a stunning reflex catch to dismiss John Campbell, injuring his knuckles in the process, in the match against West Indies on Day 2 of the second Test

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal fell short of a double ton, scoring 175 in a 243-run partnership with Sudharsan

  • Shubman Gill’s 100 broke records, making him the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli with five Test centuries in a calendar year

Sai Sudharsan stole the spotlight at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, 11 October, during Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies, with a catch that looked straight out of a highlight reel.

Stationed at forward short leg, right next to the batter with his helmet on, he reacted in a flash to snatch a ball hammered clean off John Campbell’s bat.

What should have been a routine slog sweep turned into one of the most jaw-dropping dismissals in recent memory, leaving fans and players alike in sheer disbelief. The catch came at a price, however, as Sudharsan immediately left the field to get his knuckles iced following the brutal impact.

Chasing India’s massive 518/5 declared, West Indies started steadily. Openers John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul looked calm against the seamers, carefully building their innings.

But everything changed when Shubman Gill handed the ball to Ravindra Jadeja in the eighth over. Campbell went for a big slog sweep, and in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Sudharsan pulled off the unbelievable catch, leaving the Windies opener stunned.

India’s batting earlier had been a mix of brilliance and near-misses. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell short of a double ton, dismissed for 175 after a massive 243-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who also scored 87 before getting out to Jomel Warrican. KL Rahul had contributed 38 earlier, making India’s total look even more formidable.

Shubman Gill carried the innings with composure and flair, finishing unbeaten on 129. Gill’s 100 broke records, making him only the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to score five Test centuries in a calendar year.

Nitish Kumar Reddy added 49, and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 44 as India declared at 518/5 after 134.2 overs, with Roston Chase and Warrican picking up key wickets for the Windies.

In reply, West Indies started steadily but Jadeja’s introduction produced the breakthrough, courtesy of Sudharsan’s reflexes at short leg. Following a dominant first Test win in Ahmedabad, India now leads the two-match series 1-0, showcasing both batting brilliance and moments of exceptional fielding.

Published At:
