India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Reflex Catch – Watch

India's Sai Sudharsan, right, reacts in pain after taking the catch of West Indies' John Campbell, left, hurting his little finger on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India's Sai Sudharsan, right, reacts in pain after taking the catch of West Indies' John Campbell, left, hurting his little finger on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)