Sai Sudharsan Reflects On Missing Maiden Test Century, Scores 87 In India vs West Indies Clash

India posted 318/2 on Day 1 of the the second Test agianst West Indies
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his 7th Test hundred while Sudharsan missed his maiden Test 100 by 13 runs
Sudhrasan said he is very grateful of how he has played today
India and West Indies started their second and final Test of the series on Friday Morning at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After winning the first Test, the host are looking to clean sweep the serie 2-0 and after the conclusion of Day 1, it's safe to say that they are on their way to do the same.
On Day 1 of the second Test, India posted a formidable 318/2, propelled by Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 173 and Sai Sudharsan's patient 87 off 165 balls. The duo shared a commanding 193-run partnership for the second wicket, laying a solid foundation for India's innings.
Sudharsan Reflects On Missing His Maiden Test Century
Despite his significant contribution, Sudharsan expressed a sense of unfinished business after falling 13 runs short of his maiden Test century. "I am definitely grateful for whatever I've done today, but there's always a monkey in our mind that wants more," he remarked, highlighting his desire to convert starts into big scores.
He credited his improved mindset for the innings, stating, "I was not thinking about getting runs; I was a bit more free and expressed a bit better in this innings." This approach allowed him to play more naturally and build a significant partnership with Jaiswal
Learning from Jaiswal's Brilliance
Sudharsan also acknowledged the influence of Jaiswal's aggressive stroke play from the non-striker's end. "It's fascinating and so thrilling to watch him from the other end. He plays a lot of exciting shots. He converts a lot of good balls into boundaries," Sudharsan noted. This observation has enhanced his awareness of shot selection and timing, allowing him to adapt and learn from his partner's dynamic approach
Looking ahead, Sudharsan anticipates the pitch to offer more assistance to spinners as the match progresses. "I feel it's staying a bit low and it will start to turn more from tomorrow," he predicted, indicating that the conditions may favor spin bowling in the coming days.
With a solid foundation laid on Day 1, India will look to capitalize on the momentum in the upcoming sessions. Sudharsan's composed innings and his evolving partnership with Jaiswal are promising signs for India's batting depth in the Test series.