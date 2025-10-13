IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: India Aim To End Campbell-Hope Defiance Early

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Jayden Seales Penalized
West Indies seamer Jayden Seales was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point by the ICC yesterday for breaching its Level 1 Code of Conduct. During the 29th over of India's first innings, Seales had fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, hitting him on the pads. Seales contested the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, so a formal hearing was required.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball of the fourth day will be bowled at 9:30am. The second India vs West Indies Test is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Good Morning!
Greetings and welcome everyone to the fourth morning of the second India vs West Indies encounter in Delhi. Propelled by John Campbell and Shai Hope, the visitors have exhibited some much-needed fight to stretch the Indians, and it would be interesting to see how long they can sustain this resilience. Watch this space closely for the build-up and live updates.