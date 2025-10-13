IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: India Aim To End Campbell-Hope Defiance Early

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: At stumps on the third day, the Windies trailed India by 97 runs with eight wickets still in hand. Follow the latest cricket updates from the IND vs WI match

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Washington Sundar, second right, reacts after second DRS went against his team for the wicket of John Campbell on the third day. Photo: AP
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day (Monday, October 13, 2025) of the second and final India vs West Indies Test in Delhi. A gritty display by John Campbell and Shai Hope the previous afternoon has made India having to bat in the fourth innings a distinct possibility, as the Windies trailed by 97 runs with eight wickets in hand at stumps on Day 3. Before that, Kuldeep Yadav had registered his fifth fifer in just his 15th Test to help bowl out the tourists for 248 runs in their first essay and enforce a follow on. India would hope for a similar performance from Kuldeep and spin twin Ravindra Jadeja, as they aim to wrap up the third innings as well as match today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla). Follow the live cricket score and updates from the 2nd IND vs WI Test.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Jayden Seales Penalized

West Indies seamer Jayden Seales was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point by the ICC yesterday for breaching its Level 1 Code of Conduct. During the 29th over of India's first innings, Seales had fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, hitting him on the pads. Seales contested the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, so a formal hearing was required.

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball of the fourth day will be bowled at 9:30am. The second India vs West Indies Test is being live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It is being telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Good Morning!

Greetings and welcome everyone to the fourth morning of the second India vs West Indies encounter in Delhi. Propelled by John Campbell and Shai Hope, the visitors have exhibited some much-needed fight to stretch the Indians, and it would be interesting to see how long they can sustain this resilience. Watch this space closely for the build-up and live updates.

