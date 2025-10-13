India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

India led West Indies by 97 runs at stumps on Day 3
Tourists still have eight wickets in hand in their second innings
Hosts seeking 2-0 series clean sweep
India are seeking to wrap up the resistant West Indies innings quickly, so as to complete their expected victory on Day 4 of the second Test on Monday (October 13, 2025) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Watch the fourth day of the second IND vs WI Test live.
John Campbell produced a career-best 87 not out on Sunday as the Windies battled on in their second innings, despite the hosts enforcing a follow-on. Campbell’s previous Test best was 68 against New Zealand in 2020, and on a slow-turning pitch at the Feroz Shah Kotla, he came up with a timely knock to keep the Indian attack at bay.
It was West Indies’ best batting performance of the series — a wicket-less session for the first time in two Tests — and they reached 173/2 (49 overs) at stumps. Campbell faced 145 deliveries, while Shai Hope reached 66 not out. The duo put on 138 off 207 balls for the unbeaten third-wicket partnership, West Indies’ highest partnership for any wicket in seven Tests in 2025.
West Indies still trail by 97 runs after they were bowled out for 248 runs (81.5 overs) in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav took 5-82 in 26.5 overs, his fifth Test five-for, as India gained a first-innings lead of 270 runs.
If India win today in Delhi, not only would they complete a 2-0 clean sweep of the series, they would also strengthen their World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Shubman Gill's side stands third in the WTC standings currently, with 40 points and a PCT of 55.56% from six games.
Rivals Australia (PCT 100) and Sri Lanka (PCT 66.67) are ahead, while the West Indies are yet to secure a win in four attempts and sit in sixth spot.
Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in Delhi on the fourth day of the second and final India vs West Indies Test:
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4: Hourly Weather Forecast For Delhi
The probability of precipitation is zero percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 32 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. So expect a rain-free day with hazy sunshine.
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 be played?
The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 is scheduled to start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) in Delhi on Monday, October 13, 2025 at 9:30am IST.
Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
(With AP inputs)