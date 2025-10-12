India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Windies Have Mountain To Climb As IND Tighten Grip

India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Get live score and updates from the third day of the second Test between India and West Indies on Sunday, October 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Updates Arun Jaitley Stadium
India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad. Photo: AP
India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the third day of the second Test between India and West Indies on Sunday, October 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Day 2 belonged entirely to India as skipper Shubman Gill brought up his 10th Test hundred, guiding the hosts to a commanding total before declaring at 518 for five. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early to an unfortunate run-out on 175, but Gill’s calm presence kept the innings steady. With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav turned the screws, Jadeja bagging three wickets and Kuldeep adding one, leaving the Windies reeling at stumps. The visitors trail by 378 runs with six wickets in hand, facing a massive task on Day 3. Get IND vs WI live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Streaming Info

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Good Morning!

Good morning, everyone! We’re back with another live blog, it’s Day 3 of the India vs West Indies Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A lot to come, so stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
