IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

During the 29th over of India's first innings, West Indies pacer Jayden Seales fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, hitting him on the pads

india vs west indies 2nd test jayden seales Fined Demerit Point Code Of Conduct Breach
West Indies' Jayden Seales reacts after bowling a delivery on the second day of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Jayden Seales fined 25 per cent of his match fee

  • Found to have breached ICC's Level 1 Code of Conduct

  • West Indies seamer now has two demerit points in 24-month period

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales was on Sunday fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point by the ICC for breaching its Level 1 Code of Conduct during the opening day of the second Test against India in New Delhi.

The incident occurred on Friday in the 29th over of India's first innings, when Seales fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it at batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, hitting him on the pads.

"Seales was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match'," an ICC media release stated.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Seales’ disciplinary record, taking his total demerit points to two in a 24-month period," the release added.

The previous demerit point for Seales was in a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2024.

West Indies' Shai Hope and Tevin Imlach run between the wickets during the second day of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. - PTI
IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Tevin Imlach's Football Instinct Averts Dismissal - What Laws Say About Kicking Ball

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Seales contested the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, so a formal hearing was required.

"Seales contested that he was attempting a run out. But the Match Referee, who referred to replay clips showing the incident from different angles, concluded that the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate, hitting the batter on the pads when he was within the crease," the ICC release stated.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had levelled the charge.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points," the ICC said.

