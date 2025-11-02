IND Vs AUS T20I Series 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's Squad - Here's Why

Kuldeep did participate in the first two matches in the T20I series against Australia, taking 2 wickets in the 2nd match. The first encounter was called off due to heavy rain

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav was released from the Indian squad by the team management in Australia, which is currently taking part in the five-match T20I series Down Under. Kuldeep is due to take part in the upcoming second four-day match between India A and South Africa A in Bengaluru from November 6.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Kuldeep did participate in the first two matches in the T20I series against Australia, taking 2 wickets in the 2nd match. The first encounter was called off due to heavy rain.

"The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The second four-day match starts on 6th November.

"The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa," the Board added.

The five-match series in Australia is tied 1-1 after India's five-wicket win over the home team on Sunday, the victory coming on the back of all-rounder Washington Sundar's explosive knock after left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's early bursts with the ball.

Rishabh Pant is the captain of the India A team, and led his side to victory with his 90-run innings in the first four-day match.

India’s updated squad for 4th and 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.k

India A’s updated squad for 2nd four-day game: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)

