India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja's 4/27 Puts IND On Brink Of Victory On crumbling Eden Track

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Tony de Zorzi, left, on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Tony de Zorzi, left, on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi