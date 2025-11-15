India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja's 4/27 Puts IND On Brink Of Victory On crumbling Eden Track

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2: Spinners take over at Eden Gardens as Jadeja picks four, reducing South Africa to 93/7 by stumps, India close in on a dominant position

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Ravindra Jadejas 4/27 Puts IND On Brink Of Victory
India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Tony de Zorzi, left, on the second day of the first cricket test match between India and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa ended day 2 at 93/7 in 35 overs, leading by 63 runs

  • India’s first-innings total was189 all-out, following South Africa’s 159

  • Ravindra Jadeja has taken 4 wickets in 2nd innings so far and would aim for a fifer tomorrow

The nightmare of facing Ravindra Jadeja on an Eden Gardens track, deteriorating between deliveries, turned into a reality for the South African batters as India closed in on victory by the end of the second day in the opening Test.

At stumps, Jadeja's 4 for 27 in 13 overs saw South Africa in tatters at 93 for 7 with an overall lead of 63. Skipper Temba Bavuma (29 batting off 78 balls) was waging a lone battle but to even fight on the third day, which will certainly be the last of this game, South Africa will need at least 125 runs which looks improbable at the moment.

Once Jadeja came into the attack, Rishabh Pant, the very vocal and amusing stand-in skipper, who till then was giving instructions to Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, was heard saying on stump microphone: "Jaddu bhai, aap dekh lena,", an ample indication that the master craftsman need not be told what ought to be done.

If Simon Harmer’s classical off-spin had brought South Africa back into the contest earlier in the day, Jadeja was always going to be a resident menace on a crumbling surface with his immaculate length and ability to attack the stumps, letting the surface take care of the rest.

Related Content
Related Content

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav accounted for 2/12, while Axar Patel took 1/30, giving Jadeja the perfect support while India's fourth spinner Washington Sundar has bowled only solitary over in the 90 that hosts have bowled across two innings till now.

Bowling at a stretch in a 13-over non stop spell from the dreaded Club House End, Jadeja's relentless accuracy on a two-paced, dust-spewing surface swung the game back India’s way in a dramatic finish to a day that saw 15 wickets to tumble (discounting Shubman Gill’s retired hurt).

Introduced in the ninth over of the innings -- the second after tea -- Jadeja struck almost immediately. His very first ball turned sharply past Aiden Markram’s outside edge; the next one overpitched on middle, turned away, and Markram’s attempted sweep ballooned off a thick top-edge to Dhruv Jurel at short leg.

With Kuldeep Yadav having removed Ryan Rickelton (11) in the previous over with a googly, South Africa lost both openers within minutes of wiping the deficit.

Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, taking charge after Gill’s neck spasm, backed Jadeja in a non-stop spell from the more treacherous end. The move paid off handsomely.

Wiaan Mulder (11) feathered a beauty that kissed the outside edge; two balls later Tony de Zorzi (2) was done in by a hint of turn that grazed the glove, clipped pad and looped to short leg.

Tristan Stubbs (5) misread the line and length altogether, beaten on the inside as Jadeja hit middle to claim his fourth -- also his 250th Test wicket in India, behind only Kumble, Harbhajan and Ashwin.

Axar Patel then chipped in from the High Court End, knocking over Kyle Verreynne the South Africa’s last recognised batter as the wicketkeeper-batter misfired a slog-sweep after surviving 15 balls.

Earlier in the day, Jadeja had contributed a valuable 27 with the bat, entering the elite club of Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Daniel Vettori as only the fourth cricketer with the double of 4000 Test runs and 300 wickets.

Pitch under spotlight

What began as a slightly dry surface on Friday transformed into what resembled a fourth-day subcontinental wicket by the second hour of the morning session.

Cracks widened, puffs of dust flew on good-length balls, and bounce became alarmingly variable --conditions former India coach Ravi Shastri termed “ordinary” and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan called “awful”.

It is still not clear whether controversial Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee provided a below par Test track like this on his own volition or was pressurized by any senior member of the support staff.

KL Rahul (39 off 119) and Washington Sundar (29 off 82) had appeared resolute in the first hour, extending their compact partnership to 57 and raising hopes of a possible Indian surge.

But Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj’s sustained pressure post-drinks flipped the script dramatically.

Harmer opened the gates by removing Washington with a classical off-spinner’s dismissal, then saw Gill retire hurt after a slog sweep triggered a neck spasm.

Maharaj then added Rahul, whose attempt to accelerate ended with a low catch at slip as the ball turned and stayed low.

Rishabh Pant briefly counterattacked with trademark audacity, smashing Maharaj for two sixes and unfurling a reverse sweep but Corbin Bosch removed him with a sharp bouncer just before lunch.

India never recovered thereafter. Harmer finished with 4/30 from 14.2 overs, relentlessly teasing India’s six left-handers -- a first in their Test history, while tall pacer Marco Jansen (3/35) used steep bounce to clean up the lower order as India folded for 189, a slender 30-run lead.

At tea, India took the wicket of South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton with Kuldeep giving the breakthrough that made 20 wickets to fall across five sessions in the opening Test. On a pitch where strokemaking has been near-impossible and survival itself a challenge, the final two days may not be required.

India’s spinners have already shown enough control and threat to suggest that even a chase of 120-150 could become tricky. With the match hurtling towards a third-day finish, Sunday’s first session could well decide the series opener.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Player Retentions: All Official Trades And Released Players Revealed Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  2. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Retained And Released Players List

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Eden Gardens Surface Under Fire - Top Reactions

  4. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Why Shubman Gill Did Not Come To Bat After Being Taken Off? Latest Update

  5. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Company Of All-Rounders - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Why Isn’t Ayushman Bharat Covering This 11-year-old’s Cancer Treatment?

  4. Two Assam Residents Held In Manipur With Over 18 kg Of Opium

  5. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. 27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

  3. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  4. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces