India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Yearns For Best Combination Amid 'Conflict'

India's captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to be held from November 14 to 18, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

India's captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to be held from November 14 to 18, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra