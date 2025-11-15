NBA: Phoenix Suns Thrash Indiana Pacers 133-98 In Fifth Straight Win
Devin Booker scored 33 points, Dillon Brooks added 32 and the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game by beating the Indiana Pacers 133-98 in the NBA on Friday (November 14, 2025). The Suns led by 20 early in the third quarter, but the Pacers cut it to 83-73 a few minutes later. Phoenix responded with a 16-0 run — highlighted by 10 straight points from Booker — to take a 106-84 lead into the fourth. Booker shot 12 of 22 from the field and added seven assists and five rebounds. Brooks made 12 of 18. Oso Ighodaro had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks off the bench.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE