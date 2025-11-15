NBA: Scottie Barnes Helps Toronto Raptors Beat Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113
Scottie Barnes had 28 points in a near triple-double, Immanuel Quickley added 25 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113 in the NBA on Friday (November 14, 2025). Barnes finished with 10 rebounds, eight assists and five blocked shots. The Raptors shot 56% from the floor and made 12 3-pointers to win for the sixth time in seven games. Quickley shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had six assists. Jakob Poeltl added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and had seven rebounds. Donovan Mitchell had 31 points after getting a night off Wednesday in Miami. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 18 for Cleveland.
