Sports

NBA: Scottie Barnes Helps Toronto Raptors Beat Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113

Scottie Barnes had 28 points in a near triple-double, Immanuel Quickley added 25 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-113 in the NBA on Friday (November 14, 2025). Barnes finished with 10 rebounds, eight assists and five blocked shots. The Raptors shot 56% from the floor and made 12 3-pointers to win for the sixth time in seven games. Quickley shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and had six assists. Jakob Poeltl added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and had seven rebounds. Donovan Mitchell had 31 points after getting a night off Wednesday in Miami. Nae’Qwan Tomlin added 18 for Cleveland.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors' Jamal Shead (23) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter (12) as Nae'Qwan Tomlin looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
1/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) prepares to inbound the ball as head coach Darko Rajakovic, right, calls directions during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-NaeQwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers' Nae'Qwan Tomlin (30) dunks as Toronto Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili, right, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, left, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) and Craig Porter Jr., right, defend against Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-DeAndre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots over Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-Immanuel Quickley
Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) prepares to shoot as Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) defends and Evan Mobley, rear looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors-Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left, steals the ball from Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers Vs Toronto Raptors- Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) keeps the ball from Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett, rear, and Jakob Poeltl, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Phil Long
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Player Retentions: All Official Trades And Released Players Revealed Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  2. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Eden Gardens Surface Under Fire - Top Reactions

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Why Shubman Gill Did Not Come To Bat After Being Taken Off? Latest Update

  4. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Company Of All-Rounders - Check Details

  5. On This Day: From Tendulkar’s Debut To Kohli’s 50th ODI Century – How November 15 Shaped Indian Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Why Isn’t Ayushman Bharat Covering This 11-year-old’s Cancer Treatment?

  4. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  5. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. 27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

  3. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  4. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces