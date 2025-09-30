Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Vandalised In London Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in London’s Tavistock Square was vandalised ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
The Indian High Commission condemned the act, calling it a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence.
Local authorities are investigating, and efforts are underway to restore the statue.
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in London’s Tavistock Square was vandalised on Monday, just days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti commemorations scheduled for October 2. The plinth of the iconic statue, depicting the Father of the Nation in a seated meditative pose, was discovered defaced with disturbing graffiti.
The High Commission of India in London condemned the act, describing it as a “violent attack on the idea of nonviolence.” In a statement on social media, the mission expressed deep sadness and strongly condemned the “shameful act of vandalism.”
The statement further noted that this incident occurred three days before the International Day of Nonviolence, observed annually on Gandhi’s birthday, October 2.
The High Commission has taken up the matter with local authorities for immediate action and is coordinating with them to restore the statue to its original dignity. The bronze statue, created by artist Fredda Brilliant, was unveiled in 1968 at Tavistock Square, a location significant to Gandhi’s history as he studied law at the nearby University College London from 1888 to 1891.
Local authorities have stated that they are investigating reports of vandalism.