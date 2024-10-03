International

'Mahatma Gandhi Believed Non-Violence Was Greatest Force Available To Humanity': UN chief

“From Ukraine to Sudan, the Middle East and far beyond, war is creating a hellscape of destruction, destitution and fear. Inequality and climate chaos are undermining the foundations of peace. And hate whipped up online is spilling over onto the streets,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

mahatma gandhi un chief Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Photo: File image
info_icon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence, peace and equality as he voiced deep concern over a world "bristling with violence" and conflicts raging from Ukraine to the Middle East.

“On the International Day of non-violence, we commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and reaffirm the values to which he dedicated his life: equality, respect, peace and justice,” Guterres said in his message for the day, commemorating Gandhi’s birthday on October 2.

Voicing concern that the world today is bristling with violence, Guterres said across the globe, conflicts are raging.

“From Ukraine to Sudan, the Middle East and far beyond, war is creating a hellscape of destruction, destitution and fear. Inequality and climate chaos are undermining the foundations of peace. And hate whipped up online is spilling over onto the streets,” he said.

The UN chief underscored that Gandhi believed non-violence was the greatest force available to humanity, more powerful than any weapon. He called on the international community to together build institutions to “support that noble vision.”

A special event was planned on Wednesday at the UN headquarters titled 'Gandhian Values and UN Charter', organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence.

During that event, Ivor Fung, Chef de Cabinet of the President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang, said that Gandhi's life stands as a powerful testament to the effectiveness of peaceful protests, inspiring people across the world, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Delivering a message on behalf of Yang, Fung said that leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr were deeply influenced by Gandhi's concept of ‘Satyagraha’.

“As the world endures a turbulent period with conflicts raging in Gaza, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, Ukraine and elsewhere, the Mahatma’s message of peace resonates more strongly than ever,” he said.

Fung called on members of the international community to not only honour the values that Gandhi embodied but reaffirm “our commitment to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

“Let us resolve to end conflict, halt violence, protect human rights and strive for a more just and equitable world. By doing so, we carry forward the legacy of Gandhi and the founders of the United Nations, shaping a future where peace and justice prevail.”

In his address, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that today when the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, the ideals of non-violence, dialogue and tolerance, promulgated by Gandhi continue to “guide our actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world."

Earlier in the day, Harish paid floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the North Lawns of the United Nations.

He said the bust “stands as a reminder to humanity to follow his ideals in letter and spirit and to create a better and peaceful world, which is a fundamental objective of the United Nations.”

Harish stressed that the story of India reflects Mahatma Gandhi's belief that strength comes from righteousness, not force; that power comes from truth, not might, and that victory comes from moral courage, not imposed submission.

Harish said that today's commemoration “helps us in reflecting on the life” of Gandhi and reaffirming the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence to secure a culture of peace, of tolerance and understanding around the world.

Addressing the special event, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mohan Pieris said that the present-day world is passing through a period of transition.

“Unimaginable changes have been witnessed these past years,” he said.

Pieris drew a comparison between the “highest values that have been prescribed for humanity by one of the greatest of humankind and an entity which has been created by we the people in a Charter with the intention to uphold the highest values of freedom for humankind in the hope of ensuring that we live in peace and in dignity.”

Pieris said that the UN Charter’s focus on the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the prevention of wars “mirrors Gandhi's lifelong commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue and non-violent means.”

He said that Gandhi’s principle of ‘Ahimsa’, non-violence in thought, word and action is foundational to his worldview.

Non-violence is a way of living in harmony with others.

"Now, when you contrast that with Article 1 of the UN Charter, it stresses the importance of maintaining international peace and security through peaceful means, mirroring, I say, Gandhi's advocacy for non-violent resolution.”

Pieris highlighted that Gandhi's philosophy directly has a profound influence on the founding values of the United Nations, and has continued to inspire international movements.

He however noted that while Gandhian values align with the UN Charter, “some critics argue that the global system, including the United Nations, often prioritises Western political and economic interests which may conflict with Gandhian vision of decentralised power and economic independence.”

He said that as the UN continues its efforts towards global peace and justice, the principles of nonviolence, truth, and equality as espoused by Gandhi remain crucial in shaping a more just and sustainable future.

The UN observes the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to the General Assembly resolution of June 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness".

The resolution reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  2. Praveen Jayawickrama Handed One-Year Ban For Breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
  3. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  4. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 3
  5. IRE Vs SA, 1st ODI: South Africa Thrash Ireland In Series Opener To Avenge T20I Loss
Football News
  1. Columbus Crew 2-3 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi Lands His 46th Career Title
  2. Soccer Legend Diego Maradona’s Remains To Be Moved To Public Mausoleum In Buenos Aires
  3. Girona 2-3 Feyenoord: David Lopez Urges Spanish Side To Fight On After Winless Champions League Start
  4. Lille 1-0 Real Madrid: Les Dogues' Manager Bruno Genesio Revels As French Side Stun Current Holders
  5. RB Leipzig 2-3 Juventus: Thiago Motta Praises Bianconeri Spirit After Thrilling Fightback In Germany
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  5. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sonam Wangchuk Released From Detention; Meeting With PM, President Likely Soon | Details Inside
  2. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  3. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  4. The ‘Funky Guys’ Blamed For Shadow Militancy In Kashmir
  5. Why Jammu Is Turning Into A Battleground
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points
  2. Explained | Middle East Conflict's Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  4. NASA Confirms Two Massive Asteroids To Pass By: Could They Hit Earth? | Here's What We Know
  5. Mid-East Tensions: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Hamas Behind Jaffa Mass Shooting | Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points