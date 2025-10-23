Priyanka Gandhi Demands Wayanad School Transfer For Tribal Students

Congress MP writes to Tribal Welfare Minister O R Kelu demanding intra-district transfer for 200+ Adivasi students after PWD declares school unsafe, opposes 150km Kannur relocation plan.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad Photo: PTI
Summary
  • PWD finds Vellamunda Government HSS structurally unfit; houses 200+ tribal students from Paniya, Kattunayakan communities.

  • Vadra opposes Kannur transfer (150km, 4-hour commute), demands Wayanad-internal facility instead.

  • Letter sent to Tribal Welfare Minister O R Kelu (CPI-M), Mananthavady MLA covering Vellamunda area.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Kerala Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O R Kelu to shift tribal students from the "unfit" Government Ashram High School at Thirunelli in Wayanad to a safe institution within the district, rejecting the state government's plan to relocate them to Kannur.

In her letter, Vadra highlighted that all students at the school—exclusively from Paniya and Adiya tribal communities—are living in the institution's hostel under "inhumane and dangerous conditions." The Public Works Department has declared the Ashram School unfit. She noted the girls' health and sanitation facilities are "shockingly inadequate" and require immediate upgrades.

Vadra objected to the Scheduled Tribe Development Department's decision to move the students to the New Model Residential School at Aralam in neighboring Kannur district. "I am apprehensive that this decision will cause many of them to drop out of school altogether," she wrote, explaining that most students are from Wayanad and lack family resources for travel to visit Kannur. Many students have expressed unwillingness to relocate far from home.

The MP praised the students' academic and sports achievements despite challenges. "They have risen from adversity and shown their determination... They are role models not just for the Paniya and Adiya communities, but for young girls all over India," she stated, emphasizing their right to quality education near home.

Vadra suggested shifting them to suitable premises within Wayanad, with "student safety and educational continuity" guiding the choice. She also called for urgent works at the current premises to provide required facilities.

