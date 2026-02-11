Himachal Pradesh Faces Severe Fiscal Stress After RDG Withdrawal In 2026

With the 16th Finance Commission recommending the end of the Revenue Deficit Grant from 2026–27, the state faces a widening fiscal gap and tough political choices ahead.

A
Ashwini Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh fiscal crisis Revenue Deficit Grant withdrawal RDG withdrawal Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other ministers during the presentation organized on the state's financial situation and the impacts of the 16th Finance Commission's termination of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Photo: X / SukhuSukhvinder
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The state’s estimated revenue of Rs 42,000 crore falls short of its Rs 48,000 crore expenditure, leaving a gap after RDG withdrawal.

  • With debt crossing Rs 1 lakh crore and substantial repayments, salary arrears, and pension dues pending, fiscal pressure is mounting.

  • Ruling Congress calls it a setback for a hill state with limited revenue capacity, the BJP terms the crisis a result of fiscal mismanagement and unfulfilled poll promises.

Will Himachal Pradesh, a state where governance alternates between the Congress and BJP every five years, be able to withstand the Rs 6,000 crore annual blow caused by the withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG)?

The question is significant for the resource-starved and debt-ridden state, which has long depended on the RDG from the Union government to remain financially viable since its formation in 1971. The withdrawal of RDG now poses a serious challenge not only to the incumbent Congress government but also to the state’s broader economy.

It is a constitutional mechanism evolved under Article 275(1) to compensate states whose regular income is not enough to meet routine expenses such as salaries, pensions, interest payments, and basic public services.

But, from the year 2026-27, Himachal Pradesh will not receive RDG funding anymore, practically snapping the crucial fiscal lifeline for the Congress-ruled state. The 16th Finance Commission has recommended the discontinuation, leaving a significant gap of Rs 6,000 crore uncovered between the state’s income of Rs 42,000 cr (including a borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 cr) and expenditure of a whopping Rs 48,000 cr.

Related Content
Related Content

“This is the first time in the state’s history that neither the 16th Finance Commission nor the central government has made any analysis of how a state will survive in a situation of acute fiscal crisis when we have to borrow from the open market to repay our previous loans and the interest payments. It’s a grave injustice with 75 lakh people,” says Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur - null
Jai Ram Thakur Says Congress Govt Pushed Himachal Into Financial Crisis

BY Outlook News Desk

As per him, in a state like Himachal Pradesh, where the Revenue Deficit Grant accounts for 12.71 percent of its budget, the second-highest in the country after Nagaland (17.21 percent), its withdrawal could have a devastating impact on the state’s fiscal health. While larger states or those with a stronger resource base may be able to absorb such a shock, for Himachal Pradesh, the loss will significantly strain finances and undermine its ability to meet even routine expenditures and committed liabilities.

But how did the situation reach this level? What structural weaknesses, policy decisions, or political dynamics contributed to the crisis? And did the current situation rise suddenly? Or is it the culmination of fiscal stresses that had been building over time?

Senior BJP leader and two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal says the withdrawal of RDG was neither sudden nor unexpected.

“It was known well in advance that RDG would end after March 31, 2026. Despite this, the state government failed to plan alternative revenue streams or enforce fiscal discipline. Now, projecting RDG phase-out as a shock is misleading the public,” he said and added, “the present crisis is self-inflicted, driven by uncontrolled spending rather than structural constraints alone ”.

After the RDG shock, Chief Minister Sukhu, who was quick to convene a cabinet meeting and call for a presentation by the state’s Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar, on its impact on the services and governance, admits, “The government has to take some harsh decisions”

The state’s debt has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore, becoming a chronic burden created by successive Congress governments since the Virbhadra Singh era and compounded by the previous BJP government, which also raised loans despite getting Rs 54,296 cr as RDG and another Rs 16,000 cr as GST compensations.

A senior minister admits, “The crisis is not sudden but a cumulative effect of burgeoning debt burden, high-cost spending, uncontrolled and non-essential expenditure, expansion of political appointments, and spending on new vehicles and facilities. This contradicts the principle of fiscal prudence."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - null
Himachal To Explore Legal Options, Revenue Deficit Grant Not Charity, It's A Right: CM Sukhu

BY Ashwani Sharma

Devesh Kumar, in his presentation before the cabinet and later for MLAs, set out a clear outline. “The picture is very grim. We may have to stop development works, abolish all sanctioned posts lying vacant for more than two years, and withdraw all subsidies and financial support being extended to various sections of society, including social welfare schemes, monetised government assets, and private entities like HPSEB Ltd,” he said.

Retired HAS officer and financial expert D. K. Manta said the RDG withdrawal is set to have a cumulative and far-reaching impact on the state. Till now, the state (since 1971) has been a significant part of its budget funding from the centre up to Rs 37,000 cr in the form of RDG, but now there is a lingering fear about tough days ahead for the state.

The state’s own revenue is approximately Rs 18,000 crore. Its share in central taxes is estimated at Rs 13,950 crore. With borrowing capped at Rs 10,000 crore, total available resources come to around Rs 42,000 crore against an estimated expenditure of Rs 48,000 crore, leaving a gap of Rs 6,000 crore, he explains.

Further, the state has to repay Rs 13,000 cr as committed liabilities, including loan repayments. Moreover, Rs 8,500 cr as arrears of revised salaries and Rs 5,000 cr as arrears of Dearness Allowance are also pending. This clearly indicates that the developmental works, the centrally funded schemes where a matching grant is required, social security pensions, pay and pension arrears, and even basic subsidies will face cuts.

The state government did make some efforts to mobilise additional sources, proposing the imposition of a power cess, and earned an additional Rs 600 cr from excise, fought a legal battle for a higher share in royalty in the JSW-owned hydel project, and got its right invoked at Hotel Wildflower Hall by the Supreme Court—an additional resource of approximately Rs 3000 cr.

“But under the present circumstances, the political leadership must be willing to lead by example—by cutting down allowances and giving up lavish entitlements—before any harsh measures are imposed on the public,” Manta feels.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi. - IMAGO / ANI News
Budget 2026 Wishlist: Himachal Pins Hopes On Centre For Green Fund

BY Ashwani Sharma

Manta also outlines the options before the government: increasing non-tax revenue, cutting non-essential expenditure, and prioritising essentials. Better utilisation of centrally funded schemes such as PMGSY and urban housing, and plugging tax leakages instead of burdening the public through subsidy withdrawals or freezing social security measures.

Being a hill state with tough terrains, difficult topography, and 29.5 percent of land under forests/tree cover, the state can't use its entire land for industry and other non-forest purposes for revenue generation.

The Chief Minister has been vehemently asking for the setting up of a dedicated ‘Green Fund’ for the Himalayan states for preserving the forests and ecology. He has also set up demand for forcing a higher share of royalty in the hydel projects, at least 50% royalty in the power projects having repaid their costs and returning those projects to the state, which have been completed for 40 years, as some of the measures to compensate the state for the loss caused by RDG withdrawal.

He points out a direct loss of tax revenue due to the GST regime, as it has been a producer state, not a consumer-based economy. “Despite producing nearly 35% of the country’s pharmaceuticals, Himachal Pradesh receives very little tax revenue,” he said, adding that GST disadvantages manufacturing hill states.

With state assembly elections having just two years, an intense political slugfest in the state has already intensified. Instead of announcing any concrete roadmap, the state government has the state assembly’s budget session to “turn the tables” on the BJP and also the centre, though the Chief Minister has talked about meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi collectively with sitting MPs (from Himachal) and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur.

Day-II HIM MSME Fest 2026: Himachal Pradesh CM Chairs CEO’s Roundtable Conference - null
Day-II HIM MSME Fest 2026: Himachal Pradesh CM Chairs CEO’s Roundtable Conference

BY Ashwani Sharma

Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, on the other hand, says the state government is preparing to place the burden of its failures on the people of the state. On one hand, he was draining the state's exchequer by giving away cabinet ranks to his close aides, while on the other hand, the government is now planning to impose heavy taxes on the people to recover losses. And how about “false” poll guarantees, including the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Rs 1500 per month to women, one lakh jobs to youths, and making Himachal a self-reliant state in 2026 or the best economy of the country by 2032?

He says during the past three years, the government increased salaries and allowances of ministers, MLAs, and chairmen/vice-chairmen of boards and corporations up to 24 percent, appointed a dozen advisors, ordered three dozen political appointments, and appointed around 75 to 80 additional deputy advocate generals.

On the logical side the 16th Finance Commission seems to have failed to recognise the structural disabilities of hill states and prepared its report by "putting apples among oranges.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: De Kock Falls Post Fifty; SA 127/2 (13 Ovs)

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  2. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  3. Youth Congress Protests Centre’s Silence On Key Issues; Over 150 Detained In Delhi

  4. Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark

  5. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  5. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  2. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  3. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder

  4. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  5. Allu Arjun’s Team Denies 'Baseless' Claims Of '42 Rules' To Meet The Actor, Initiates Legal Action

  6. Rahul Bhat Interview On Kennedy │“Uday Shetty Was A Very Complex Character Which Took A Toll On Me”

  7. What Is Frank Ilett’s 'The United Strand' Haircut Challenge That’s Tracking Man Utd’s Inconsistency?

  8. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Family Entertainer