IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, aiming for a record third T20 title in their 15th ICC final. Here’s a look at India’s record in ICC finals, including a win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
IND Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 India Record In ICC Finals
India's Axar Patel, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,

  • India are chasing historic third T20 World Cup title

  • India have a strong ICC finals record, including beating New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy

India will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with a chance to chase glory and add another iconic ICC tournament title to their record. With history on the line, the Men in Blue enter the summit clash brimming with confidence and momentum.

In this IND vs NZ preview, India aim to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup, making it their fourth appearance in a T20 final. Past heartbreaks in ICC finals have only fueled their determination to turn the Ahmedabad stage into a historic triumph.

Both sides head into the final with their strongest squads available and no major fitness concerns, making the IND vs NZ injury update reassuring for fans. India will be eager to build on their rich history in ICC tournaments and claim another memorable victory.

India In ICC Finals

  • 1983 - ODI World Cup - Beat West Indies by 43 runs

  • 2000 - ICC Champions Trophy - Lost to New Zealand by 4 wickets

  • 2002 - ICC Champions Trophy - No Result (India shared the trophy with Sri Lanka)

  • 2003 - ODI World Cup - Lost to Australia by 125 runs

  • 2007 - T20 World Cup - Beat Pakistan by 5 runs

  • 2011 - ODI World Cup - Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

  • 2013 - ICC Champions Trophy - Beat England by 5 runs

  • 2014 - T20 World Cup - Lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

  • 2017 - ICC Champions Trophy - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs

  • 2021 - World Test Championship - Lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets

  • 2023 - World Test Championship - Lost to Australia by 209 runs

  • 2023 - ODI World Cup - Lost to Australia by 6 wickets

  • 2024 - T20 World Cup - beat South Africa by 7 runs

  • 2025 - ICC Champions Trophy - beat New Zealand by 4 wickets

Related Content
Heavy security to be deployed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match. - BCCI/X
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: 3,000 Cops, Anti-Drone Systems to Be Deployed For Security In Ahmedabad
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Final: Where The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Title Decider Could Be Won Or Lost
India have a strong record with 18 wins against 11 in the T20I format against New Zealand. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record And Today's Match Prediction For IND Vs NZ
Related Content

This will be New Zealand’s eighth ICC final and their second in a row after losing to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Check out New Zealand’s record in ICC finals.

Q

When is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?

A

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Q

What time is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?

A

The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Q

When did India last defeat New Zealand in an ICC final?

A

India last defeated New Zealand in an ICC final in the 2025 Champions Trophy on on March 9.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Title On Line As Defending Champions Face Disciplined Kiwis

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Final: Red-Hot Indian Takes On Taipei Nemesis In Title Quest

  4. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

  5. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  4. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  3. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  4. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

  5. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence