IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,
India are chasing historic third T20 World Cup title
India have a strong ICC finals record, including beating New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy
India will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with a chance to chase glory and add another iconic ICC tournament title to their record. With history on the line, the Men in Blue enter the summit clash brimming with confidence and momentum.
In this IND vs NZ preview, India aim to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup, making it their fourth appearance in a T20 final. Past heartbreaks in ICC finals have only fueled their determination to turn the Ahmedabad stage into a historic triumph.
Both sides head into the final with their strongest squads available and no major fitness concerns, making the IND vs NZ injury update reassuring for fans. India will be eager to build on their rich history in ICC tournaments and claim another memorable victory.
India In ICC Finals
1983 - ODI World Cup - Beat West Indies by 43 runs
2000 - ICC Champions Trophy - Lost to New Zealand by 4 wickets
2002 - ICC Champions Trophy - No Result (India shared the trophy with Sri Lanka)
2003 - ODI World Cup - Lost to Australia by 125 runs
2007 - T20 World Cup - Beat Pakistan by 5 runs
2011 - ODI World Cup - Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
2013 - ICC Champions Trophy - Beat England by 5 runs
2014 - T20 World Cup - Lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
2017 - ICC Champions Trophy - Lost to Pakistan by 180 runs
2021 - World Test Championship - Lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets
2023 - World Test Championship - Lost to Australia by 209 runs
2023 - ODI World Cup - Lost to Australia by 6 wickets
2024 - T20 World Cup - beat South Africa by 7 runs
2025 - ICC Champions Trophy - beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
This will be New Zealand’s eighth ICC final and their second in a row after losing to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Check out New Zealand’s record in ICC finals.
When is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What time is the India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?
The India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 final will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
When did India last defeat New Zealand in an ICC final?
India last defeated New Zealand in an ICC final in the 2025 Champions Trophy on on March 9.