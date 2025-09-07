Tamil Nadu MP Files Defamation Suit Over Dharmasthala Allegations

- The suit was lodged in a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru after Reddy publicly alleged that Senthil was the “mastermind” behind the Dharmasthala mass burial controversy.
Tamil Nadu MP Sasikanth Senthil, a former Karnataka IAS officer, has filed a criminal defamation suit against Karnataka MLA G. Janardhana Reddy.
The suit was lodged in a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru after Reddy publicly alleged that Senthil was the “mastermind” behind the Dharmasthala mass burial controversy. The court has fixed September 11 as the next date of hearing.
In his petition, Senthil said the remarks had caused serious harm to his reputation and his work as a parliamentarian. He described the allegations as malicious and politically motivated. Senthil denied owning a residence in Delhi, rejected the claims regarding skull-carrying men, and criticized the attempt to weave a religious angle into the controversy. He also recalled his past cooperation with the CBI during mining investigations that led to Reddy’s arrest.
Reddy, meanwhile, brushed aside the lawsuit as a legal obstacle he was prepared to contest. He reiterated his demand for an investigation by central agencies such as the CBI or NIA, questioning the impartiality of the current SIT probe. He further suggested that Senthil’s political leanings and affiliations with opposition groups influenced the case.