Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

India will take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19

IND vs BAN Cricket Test series: India Cricket team training_10
India vs Bangladesh Cricket: K L Rahul gestures with Virat Kohli during a training session | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

India will take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19. (More Cricket News)

The Chennai Test will also mark India’s first Test assignment under Gautam Gambhir. The Indians will come into the series after their surprising ODI series loss against Sri Lanka away from home. 

While on the other hand, Bangladesh will enter the two-match series, with a lot of smiles and confidence after a 2-0 Test clean sweep against Pakistan. 

With both teams having solid spin attacks, and the surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium assisting slow bowling, it should be a mouth-watering contest. 

Live Streaming Details For India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match

When to watch the India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The first Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19-23 . The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match on TV?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.

Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match live streaming?

The live streaming of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka will be available on the JioCinema app. 

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Litton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  2. Will Pakistan Host Champions Trophy? ICC Delegation To Inspect Arrangements From Sept 17-21
  3. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Bangladeshi Players Sweat It Out Ahead Of Series Opener - In Pics
  4. Indian Team Practices At Chepauk To Warm Up For Test Series Against Bangladesh - In Pics
  5. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Can Reach 1,000-Goal Milestone If He Looks After Body: Jorge Andrade
  2. Man City Vs Arsenal, EPL: Haaland Form Making Gunners 'Laugh', Says Jorginho
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
  4. Parma Vs Udinese, Serie A: Mandela Keita Sent Off Early As Opponents Stage Comeback
  5. Al Nassr Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence Leads To Draw
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
  2. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  3. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  4. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  5. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. India Vs China Final LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  3. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR
  4. PAK 5-2 KOR, Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan Flatten Korea To Secure Third-Place Finish
  5. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kejriwal’s Resignation A Political Spectacle Or An Ethical Move? | Analysis
  2. Kolkata: CP Vineet Goyal Made ADG STF, Manoj Verma Appointed As New CP Following Protesting Doctors' Demands
  3. Explosion At Firecracker Factory In UP’s Firozabad Claims 5 Lives, 11 Injured
  4. Atishi Singh | AAP's Firefighter
  5. Nagaland Civilian Killings: SC Cancels Criminal Case Against 30 Army Personnel; Armed Forces Can Still Take Action
Entertainment News
  1. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  2. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  3. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  4. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  5. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Typhoon Yagi: Death Toll Rises To 226 In Myanmar, Over 500 In Southeast Asia
  2. Meta Bans Russian Media For 'Foreign Interference' | A Brief History Of Russia's Interference, Accusations
  3. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Next Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Resigns
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav