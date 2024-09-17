India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

India will take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 19. (More Cricket News)
The Chennai Test will also mark India’s first Test assignment under Gautam Gambhir. The Indians will come into the series after their surprising ODI series loss against Sri Lanka away from home.
While on the other hand, Bangladesh will enter the two-match series, with a lot of smiles and confidence after a 2-0 Test clean sweep against Pakistan.
With both teams having solid spin attacks, and the surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium assisting slow bowling, it should be a mouth-watering contest.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match
When to watch the India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?
The first Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19-23 . The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match on TV?
The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match live streaming?
The live streaming of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka will be available on the JioCinema app.
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Litton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik