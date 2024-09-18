BCCI's Viral Kohli-Gambhir Teaser, Virat's Cryptic Tweets Keep Fans Guessing

Whenever Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir come together, be it on or off the field, sparks fly. One can only imagine what the conversations and vibe would be like, now that they are sharing the Team India dressing room. The Board of Control or Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a glimpse of that vibe in a teaser video, and fans are lapping it up. (IND vs BAN streaming | More Cricket News)
The duo has had its share of on-field run-ins, most recently during Indian Premier League 2023, where no love seemed to be lost between them. But the two might need to put old incidents behind them as they join forces for the national cause.
What's even more interesting is the fact that at the same time as the BCCI clip, Kohli posted a one-word tweet, saying 'Kindness'. The tweet was followed by two other single worders: 'Chivalry' and 'Respect'.
What Kohli is alluding to, by posting about these virtues is anybody's guess. But the timing of his posts, perfectly coinciding with BCCI's teaser of the Kohli-Gambhir tete-a-tete has left Indian cricket followers highly intrigued.
The BCCI-shared clip shows a video of the duo's pivotal 83-run stand for the third wicket in the 2011 World Cup final. Post that, Gambhir recalls Kohli's iconic 2014-15 series in Australia and compares it with his 137-run knock in Napier against New Zealand in 2009.
Kohli ends the teaser to the highly-awaited interview saying that the two are all set to put an “end to all the masala” pertaining to their relationship. “Here were are. We have come a long way and putting an end to all the masala,” the India batter quips.
Gambhir, bursting into laughter, replies:" That's a good start to the conversation."