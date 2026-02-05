ICC T20 World Cup Stats: Records That May Never Be Broken

While Virat Kohli's power-game in T20s, along with his ability to take risks have remained a topic of discussion, it cannot be denied that he is the most consistent batter the ICC T20 World Cup has ever seen. Kohli scored 319 runs at an average of 106.33 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2014. Since then, for the next ten years, he has kept an average of 58.72 over 35 matches. The level of consistency is exceptional and with teams eyeing more aggressive style of play with higher risks, it is unlikely that any batter will be able to maintain such an high average in the T20 World Cups over such a long period.