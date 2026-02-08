Nepal Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: ‘I Offer My Services’ Dale Steyn Headlines Global Praise For NEP

Dale Steyn offered his services, praising Nepal’s rise after the thriller
Yuvraj Singh applauded the belief and heart shown till the last ball
Nepal’s fight earned admiration from across the cricketing world
Nepal may have fallen just short on the scoreboard, but the performance sent ripples across the cricketing world. Pushing a heavyweight like England to the brink in a global tournament is never routine, and what unfolded was far bigger than a narrow defeat. Fans, former players, and pundits saw a side that refused to blink, even when the odds tilted steeply.
As the final overs ticked away in Mumbai on a Sunday evening, belief grew that something unforgettable was brewing. Nepal needed just 10 runs in the final over and Lokesh Bam had ignited the hopes. But Sam Curran was just exceptional as he conceded only 5 runs in the final over and helped the Three Lions win the match by four runs.
Dale Steyn and Yuvraj Singh salute Nepal’s rise
Among the first to react was Dale Steyn, who kept his message simple but powerful. “Nepal, I offer my services to you if you ever need ’em! Up, up and UP!” he wrote, a line that quickly gathered traction among supporters who were already swelling with pride. For a fast-bowling great to publicly extend encouragement in that fashion spoke volumes about the impression Nepal had made.
Indian legend Yuvraj Singh echoed the sentiment with a heartfelt tribute. He praised the way the side took on one of the best teams in the world, stayed alive until the final delivery, and demonstrated how belief and heart can shape a team’s future. His closing thought, that the cricketing world is watching, captured the broader mood. Respect had been earned, not requested.
Here's how Nepal recieved praises:
Match goes to the wire in dramatic finish
England had earlier posted 184/7, a total built on authority through the middle overs and boosted by late hitting. It looked imposing, particularly against an associate nation still carving its place among the elite. Yet Nepal’s response rewrote expectations almost immediately.
Nepal stayed bold throughout the chase, matching skill with nerve. Partnerships kept them afloat, and a fearless late surge dragged the equation deep into the final over before they closed on 180/6, four runs shy. The result hurt, but the message landed clearly: Nepal are no longer just participants on this stage, they are competitors.