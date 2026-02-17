Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Check both teams' playing XIs

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Summary of this article

  • Nepal meet Scotland in match 33 of the T20 World Cup 2026

  • Nepal won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check playing XI, live streaming and other details below

Nepal and Scotland meet in Match 33 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with both teams already eliminated from Super 8 contention but eager to finish their campaigns on a high.

Scotland, who have one win, against Italy, and two losses so far, enter as slight favourites based on form and experience, while Nepal, yet to secure a victory in the tournament, will look to bounce back after a few valiant efforts, including a narrow loss to England. The head-to-head T20I record between the two sides is closely contested, adding competitive intrigue to this Group C fixture.

Conditions at the Wankhede should be ideal for cricket under clear skies, with both teams ready to unleash their key players in pursuit of pride and momentum.

Scotland will rely on the likes of George Munsey and Richie Berrington to provide stability, while Nepal’s batting and spin attack, led by Rohit Paudel and Sandeep Lamichhane, will aim to challenge their opponents and offer fans an entertaining finish to the group stage match.

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Nepal have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The Nepal Vs Scotland match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 07:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.

Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Zainullah Ihsan, Jack Jarvis, Chris Greaves, Finlay McCreath

Tags

