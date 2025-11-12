PM Modi Visits Blast Survivors at LNJP Hospital, Vows Justice for Victims

Returns from Bhutan and heads straight to meet injured of Red Fort explosion that killed 12.

Red Fort Blast: PM Modi Meets Victims
In this image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets an injured victim undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital following a blast near the Red Fort, in New Delhi. | Photo: PMO via PTI
  • PM Narendra Modi met survivors of the Red Fort blast at LNJP Hospital and prayed for their speedy recovery.

  • He assured that those behind the deadly explosion will be brought to justice.

  • Doctors and officials briefed Modi; Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the hospital earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.

There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal, claiming the lives of 12 people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday

