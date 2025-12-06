IndiGo Restores Back: 95% Network Restored, 1,500 Flights Slated For Saturday After Week Of Chaos

An IndiGo spokesperson detailed the reboot efforts: "The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement." Services have resumed to 135 out of 138 destinations, with cancellations dropping below 850 for the day—down from over 1,000 on Friday. The DGCA's temporary exemption from night-duty limits until February 10 has enabled this ramp-up, allowing IndiGo to target 95% of its pre-crisis schedule.