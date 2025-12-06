IndiGo Restores Back: 95% Network Restored, 1,500 Flights Slated For Saturday After Week Of Chaos

Low-cost giant scales up operations amid DGCA waiver, as government mandates refunds by Sunday and caps fares to ease passenger pain

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
#IndiGo #IndiGoFlightCancellation
How The Massive Flight Cancellation Crisis Came To Be
Summary
  • IndiGo restores 95% connectivity, operating to 135 of 138 destinations with over 1,500 flights planned for December 6.

  • Daily axed flights fall below 850 from 1,000+ peaks, aided by DGCA's night-duty exemption until February 2026.

  • Refunds due by December 7 evening, fare caps enforced, and grievance support rolled out to protect stranded passengers.

IndiGo announced significant progress in recovering from a week-long operational crisis on December 6, 2025, stating it has re-established over 95% of its network connectivity and plans to operate more than 1,500 flights by the end of the day. The airline, India's largest domestic carrier, had faced massive disruptions due to compliance with new Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pilot rest regulations implemented on November 1, leading to over 2,500 cancellations since December 3 and stranding thousands of passengers nationwide.

An IndiGo spokesperson detailed the reboot efforts: "The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement." Services have resumed to 135 out of 138 destinations, with cancellations dropping below 850 for the day—down from over 1,000 on Friday. The DGCA's temporary exemption from night-duty limits until February 10 has enabled this ramp-up, allowing IndiGo to target 95% of its pre-crisis schedule.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation intervened decisively, directing IndiGo to process full refunds for all canceled or disrupted flights by 8:00 PM on December 7 and establishing dedicated grievance cells at airports. To prevent price gouging amid the surge in alternative fares, the ministry imposed temporary caps on domestic routes, effective until operations stabilize. Rival airlines, including SpiceJet, have added over 100 extra flights to absorb the spillover demand during the peak December travel period.

IndiGo has also extended waivers on rescheduling fees for bookings between December 5 and 15, arranged hotel stays, meals, and transport for affected travelers, and urged passengers to check flight status via its website. CEO Pieter Elbers, whose position faced scrutiny earlier in the week, issued an apology on X, committing to full network restoration between December 10 and 15. The episode highlights vulnerabilities in India's aviation sector, where rapid growth has strained crew management and regulatory enforcement.

Tags

