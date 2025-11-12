Families Across Northern India Mourn Victims of Red Fort Blast

The November 10 explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort claimed 12 lives and injured over 20, with victims hailing from Uttar Pradesh districts including Shravasti, Meerut, Amroha, and Shamli.
The National Investigation Agency is probing the incident as a suspected terror attack, with Delhi and neighbouring states placed on high alert.
The powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort not only shattered the capital’s calm but also brought devastation to families hundreds of kilometres away, who are now struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their loved ones.
From the quiet villages of Shravasti and Deoria to the bustling towns of Meerut, Amroha, and Shamli, the victims of the deadly car blast were ordinary people — taxi and e-rickshaw drivers, cosmetic shop owners, and bus conductors — all striving to support their families and build better lives.
Among them was 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra of Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district, who worked at a printing press in Delhi’s Chawri Bazar to provide for his wife and three children. His father, Bhure Mishra, recalled Dinesh’s recent visit home for Diwali.
"He was a hardworking man. He wanted to give his children a good education. We still can't believe he is gone," Bhure said, his voice breaking as neighbours gathered to console the family.
District Magistrate Ashwini Pandey confirmed that Dinesh’s body was being brought back to Shravasti and would arrive by Tuesday evening. "We have spoken to the family and assured them of all possible assistance," he told PTI.
In Meerut, grief was compounded by discord as the family of 32-year-old Mohsin — an e-rickshaw driver who had moved to Delhi two years ago — disagreed over his burial. While his wife Sultana wanted him laid to rest in Delhi, where they had made a home and their children studied, his parents insisted on burying him in Meerut.
Neighbours tried to mediate as emotions ran high. "The blast took Mohsin away, but now even the family is divided," said a neighbour. After hours of tension and police involvement, Sultana ultimately took the body for burial.
Eighteen-year-old Nauman Ansari from Shamli was in Delhi to buy cosmetics for his shop when the explosion cut his life short. "Nauman was killed on the spot while his cousin Aman sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi," his uncle Furkan told PTI.
Sonu, a relative working near New Delhi Railway Station, said, "Early this morning, I got a call from my uncle saying Nauman was no more and asked me to reach LNJP Hospital."
Ashok Kumar, a 34-year-old DTC conductor from Hasanpur in Amroha district, was another victim. He supported his family and parents through his job in Delhi. He is survived by his wife Sonam and three young children — daughters Aarohi and Kavya, aged 8 and 5, and son Aarav, aged 3. "Ashok was the sole breadwinner for the family," panchayat member Pintu Bhati said.
Also among the deceased was 58-year-old Lokesh Kumar Agarwal, a fertiliser dealer from Hasanpur, who had gone to Delhi to visit a relative at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. "Lokesh was a kind-hearted man who helped everyone in need," said his neighbour Yashpal Singh.
In Deoria, 22-year-old Shiva Jaiswal, who ran a small garment shop in Bhaluani, was among those injured. He had gone to Delhi to buy new stock for the festival season. His sister, Purnima Jaiswal, recounted that he had called earlier that day.
"Then we heard about the blast on TV and his phone went unreachable. Later, we found out he was admitted to LNJP Hospital," she said.
Shiva’s mother, Maya Jaiswal, a local BJP Mahila Morcha worker, said she was grateful her son had survived. "He was lucky this time," she said softly.
Another victim, 22-year-old Pankaj Sahni from Bihar, drove a taxi in Delhi to support his family. His uncle, Ramdev Sahni, received the tragic news from Kotwali Police Station. "He drove a taxi for three years. We were told the back of his head was blown off. The car, a WagonR, was completely damaged," Sahni said while waiting outside the mortuary.
According to Delhi Police, 12 people were killed and over 20 injured in the November 10 blast, which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency as a possible terror attack. Delhi and neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, remain on high alert.
(with inputs from PTI)