'Criminal Or Lunatic': Nehru Wanted To Institutionalise Periyar For Anti-Brahmin Views

On June 1, 1954, Periyar asked his followers to begin all their letters with a preamble: “I am a Brahmin-hater”. It appears that his tone and language against the Brahmins turned more vitriolic in the ensuing years. Calling Lord Rama disreputable and Sita a prostitute, he announced that on August 1, 1956, the portrait of Lord Ram would be set on fire—a forerunner of what he was going to advocate for the Brahmins. He was arrested, but released almost immediately. Later in the same year, he was hauled up before the High Court of Madras for casting aspersions against two Brahmin justices for giving a judgement in a case against the collector of Tiruchi, who happened to be a non-Brahmin. Periyar read out a statement in the court that was 128-pages long. In it, he accused Brahmin officials of conspiring against non-Brahmin officials and destroying their reputation. He said rather dramatically, “A country where a Brahmin is a judge and the ruler is a dense jungle teeming with fierce tigers. That is why we are hunting tigers. If you ask whether all Brahmins are like that, the answer is: Unless there is something wrong with your tongue, neem will not taste sweet, honey will not taste bitter. Unless there is a change in birth, a tiger will not eat grass, a goat will not eat a human. It is exactly the same with the nature of Brahmins.” The court dealt with him leniently and asked him to pay a fine of Rs 100. The Indian Express reported on October 22, 1957, that Periyar asked his followers to burn the agraharams (traditional Brahmin settlements) and kill the Brahmins, by way of honouring his 79th birthday. The Express reporter wrote: If the love of his followers for him is real, Mr. Naicker said, they should not hesitate to do this in the interest of caste abolition. He said there was no harm in killing Brahmins as they themselves have shown the way by killing asuras (superhuman demigods with good or evil qualities). He added that nothing would be lost if one out of three Brahmins were killed (which is one per cent of the population). He hoped that a beginning would be made in some Tiruchi villages and at least 30 to 40 Brahmins would be done away with. Unless Brahmin blood was shed, there could be no salvation for Tamilians.