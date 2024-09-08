Will The 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Hit Earth? New Study Reveals Shocking Possibility | Explained

A massive asteroid, dubbed the 'God of Chaos,' is on course to pass by Earth at a distance closer than some satellites, prompting scientists to once again revise their predictions about a potential collision.
Known as 99942 Apophis, the peanut-shaped asteroid spans an impressive 340 meters in width. With the reemergence of the 'God of Chaos' threat, it’s worth noting that experts had previously predicted the asteroid would come as close as 18,300 miles to Earth on the ominous date of Friday the 13th—April 13, 2029.
However, scientists remain divided on the likelihood of it actually striking our planet.
Will God Of Chaos Asteroid Hit Earth?
Although Apophis is not currently on a collision course with Earth, a recent study published in The Planetary Science Journal suggests that even a small object, as little as two feet in size, could change that. Canadian astronomer Paul Wiegert and co-author Benjamin Hyatt examined the chances of Apophis colliding with another object and being redirected toward Earth.
Their findings indicate that an object just 0.6 meters (two feet) wide could potentially alter the asteroid's path, causing it to hit Earth at a later date. For Apophis to strike Earth in 2029, however, the object it collides with would need to be about 3.4 meters in size.
Fortunately, the scientists note that the odds of this happening are extremely low, at approximately 2.7 percent.
Wiegert explained, "The odds of an unseen small asteroid deflecting Apophis enough to direct it into a collision with Earth in 2029 are approximately 10-8. Given that only 5 percent of such impulses are in the correct direction to generate an Earth impact, the overall probability of a small impact directing Apophis into a collision with the Earth is less than one in two billion."
However, NASA has also addressed the potential scenario after investigating the asteroid last year. In a statement, they said, "The intrigue of Apophis is its exceptionally close approach of our planet on April 13, 2029."
"Although Apophis will not hit Earth during this encounter or in the foreseeable future, the pass in 2029 will bring the asteroid within 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometres) of the surface – closer than some satellites, and close enough that it could be visible to the naked eye in the Eastern Hemisphere."
"Scientists estimate that asteroids of Apophis’ size, about 367 yards across (about 340 metres), come this close to Earth only once every 7,500 years."
The study has many asking: what would happen if 'God of Chaos' asteroid hit Earth? While impact chances are slim, Apophis serves as a reminder of Earth's vulnerability in the vastness of space.