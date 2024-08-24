On Thursday night, a bright meteor, often referred to as a fireball, streaked across the sky, capturing the attention of many, including attendees at the Bengals preseason game and the Green Day concert at the Great American Ballpark. Witnesses also reported seeing the meteor from Indiana and Kentucky.
At approximately 9:45 p.m., a glowing blue-green ball was observed moving across the sky. Eyewitness accounts came in from as far away as Georgia, the Carolinas, and Missouri, suggesting that the meteor's path likely crossed over central Kentucky. By 9 a.m. on Friday, the American Meteor Society had received over 175 reports.
According to the Cincinnati Observatory, such reports are crucial in estimating the meteor's size. Even though fireballs appear bright, they are often relatively small, about the size of a basketball, and can travel at speeds of thousands of miles per hour, the Observatory noted.
Earlier this month, the Perseid meteor shower provided astronomy enthusiasts with one of the most impressive celestial events of 2024. Beginning in July and continuing through much of August, the shower recently reached its peak, as noted by NASA.