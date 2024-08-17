UFO sightings have been reported in California, particularly in the Palmdale and Lancaster areas, with residents detailing their experiences on the Ring Neighbors app. The reports of multiple UFO sightings on the app, stirring both curiosity and concern within the community, describe unusual aerial activity.
One person shared, "You guys.... You won't believe what I just saw. You guys I saw UFO, I was walking my dog in my backyard and saw a bright light up in the sky. At first I was like omg what a cool plane that Northrop assembled but to my dismay it was a hovercraft! Please tell me I'm not the only one who saw !!!"
Another resident was intrigued by the initial post and went outside with their mother to see if they could spot anything. They reported, "Flying objects in sky? I was intrigued by the first neighbor who posted that he saw a UFO from his yard so my mom and I went out to ours to see if we'd see anything. They were too far to me to confidently say they were flying saucers, but did anyone else see multiple? We counted 6 after being out there for about 10 minutes."
A third report came from a person who, along with their daughter, saw what they initially thought was a shooting star. "Me and my daughter were hanging out in the backyard when we both thought we saw a shooting star falling east it stopped very abruptly and zig zagged going north. Checking to see if anyone else saw it or if we're both going crazy. Happened about 30 minutes ago."
Local authorities are currently investigating these incidents to determine their origin and nature. The community remains vigilant as more residents share their experiences.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.