United States

Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters

Residents of Palmdale and Lancaster, California, are abuzz with reports of six UFO sightings, as multiple locals share eerie encounters of unexplained aerial phenomena. The mysterious sightings have sparked curiosity and concern, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities.

California UFOs
Locals Witness Unusual Aerial Sightings; Reports Of UFO Spread Across Social Media Photo: X
info_icon

UFO sightings have been reported in California, particularly in the Palmdale and Lancaster areas, with residents detailing their experiences on the Ring Neighbors app. The reports of multiple UFO sightings on the app, stirring both curiosity and concern within the community, describe unusual aerial activity.

One person shared, "You guys.... You won't believe what I just saw. You guys I saw UFO, I was walking my dog in my backyard and saw a bright light up in the sky. At first I was like omg what a cool plane that Northrop assembled but to my dismay it was a hovercraft! Please tell me I'm not the only one who saw !!!"

Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California - Twitter
Watch: Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California Sky Overnight, Sparking Speculation. Meteor Shower Or SpaceX Debris?

BY Outlook International Desk

Another resident was intrigued by the initial post and went outside with their mother to see if they could spot anything. They reported, "Flying objects in sky? I was intrigued by the first neighbor who posted that he saw a UFO from his yard so my mom and I went out to ours to see if we'd see anything. They were too far to me to confidently say they were flying saucers, but did anyone else see multiple? We counted 6 after being out there for about 10 minutes."

A third report came from a person who, along with their daughter, saw what they initially thought was a shooting star. "Me and my daughter were hanging out in the backyard when we both thought we saw a shooting star falling east it stopped very abruptly and zig zagged going north. Checking to see if anyone else saw it or if we're both going crazy. Happened about 30 minutes ago."

Local authorities are currently investigating these incidents to determine their origin and nature. The community remains vigilant as more residents share their experiences.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

null - Wild Salmon Center
California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  2. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  3. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  4. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
Football News
  1. India's Riiohlang Dhar Chosen As Assistant Referee At FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024
  2. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool: Diogo Jota And Mo Salah Get Arne Slot Off To Winning Start
  3. Ligue 1 Transfer News: PSG Seal 50m Euros Deal For Rennes Midfielder Desire Doue
  4. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Says Real Madrid Could Give Players Breaks During 2024-25 Season
  5. Premier League: 'Better To Leave', Says Chelsea Boss Maresca As He Shows Chilwell Exit Door
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UPSC Lateral Entry: 45 Posts Across Ministries | Salary, Eligibility & Application Details
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. Karnataka: What Is MUDA scam? | The Siddaramaiah Link Explained
  4. Udaipur Authorities Demolish House Of Student Accused Of Stabbing His Classmate
  5. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Orange' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala; Delhi Receives Rain
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  2. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  3. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  4. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
  5. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
World News
  1. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  2. Massive Brawl In Turkish Parliament, Blood On Floor As MPs Engage In Fistfight
  3. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Nearly 650 People Killed In Recent Unrest, Says UN Report
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know