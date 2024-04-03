United States

Watch: Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California Sky Overnight, Sparking Speculation. Meteor Shower Or SpaceX Debris?

Southern California residents were treated to a mesmerizing spectacle as bright streaks illuminated the sky overnight, sparking widespread speculation. Was it a meteor shower or debris from a recent SpaceX launch?

Advertisement

O
Outlook International Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Twitter
Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California Photo: Twitter
info_icon

Residents throughout Southern California were fascinated by a mysterious spectacle as numerous streaking objects illuminated the sky overnight. The bright streaks were observed around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with reports flooding in from various areas including Temecula, Orange County, Los Angeles, and beyond.

Many people turned to social media platforms in search of explanations regarding the source of the lights.

Solar Eclipse 2024 Warnings - Marcos Brindicci/ AP
Solar Eclipse 2024 Warnings: Safety Concerns, Traffic Congestion, Air Travel Impact, And Beware Of Fake Glasses!

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Total Solar Eclipse will be visible on April 8, 2024. - AP
Must Visit These Top Texas Festivals To Witness The Breathtaking Total Solar Eclipse 2024!

BY Harshita Das

Speculations arose, with some suggesting a potential meteor or comet, while others pondered whether it could be debris resulting from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch that occurred at Vandenberg Space Force Base, approximately 160 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The rocket launch took place at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, six hours prior to the strange series of lights.

Advertisement

Before 2 am on Tuesday morning, KTLA received numerous reports concerning a series of mysterious bright lights observed across the night sky in Southern California. The network disclosed that many individuals interpreted the phenomenon as either space debris or a meteor shower. Sightings of these unusual lights were reported in various locations including Anaheim, San Bernardino, Ontario, Boyle Heights, Burbank, Ventura, and Santa Barbara County, as stated by the network.

Solar Eclipse Glasses - Eric Gay/ AP
New York State Offers Free 'I LOVE NY' Eclipse Glasses For Safe Viewing Of Total Solar Eclipse On April 8: Where To Get Yours

BY Outlook International Desk

Jarred Gonzalez, who witnessed the unusual event in the Pico Union area and recorded it on video, stated to NBC Los Angeles, "The light from the front was bright blue. It was visible to us for a good 30 seconds, then disappeared from our line of sight."

Advertisement

Another witness, Roseleen Browne, who witnessed the lights while walking her dog in Hollywood, shared with the outlet, "It was just like a sparkler in the sky, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. A girl was walking by, and I was like 'Did you see this?' It was just magical. It didn’t seem very real."

Although there has been no official confirmation from any space agencies, the mysterious occurrence occurred after a SpaceX rocket launch. The launch took place six hours prior to the strange series of lights originating from Vandenberg Space Force Base, approximately 160 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Despite speculation regarding space debris, no evidence has been found indicating a connection between the Falcon 9 rocket launch and the mysterious event on Tuesday.

Map of Nope - X
‘Map Of Nope’: Areas Where You Won’t Be Able To Witness Total Solar Eclipse

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer
  2. Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates Following Illness: Full Details Inside!
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Sets The Stage With Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dancing- First Poster And Trailer Release Date Revealed
  4. Sunny Leone Opens Up On ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5', Current Dating Scenario And Future Projects
  5. IPL 2024: India Cap On Mayank Yadav's Mind After Match-Winning Pace Display For LSG
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination From Wayanad; DMK Moves Madras HC Questioning New EVM Design
  7. How India Has Voted Over The Years: Examining Voter Trends In General Elections
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Second Hat-Trick In Four Days As Al Nassr Decimate Abha