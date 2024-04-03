Watch: Mysterious Streaks Illuminate Southern California Sky Overnight, Sparking Speculation. Meteor Shower Or SpaceX Debris?

Residents throughout Southern California were fascinated by a mysterious spectacle as numerous streaking objects illuminated the sky overnight. The bright streaks were observed around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with reports flooding in from various areas including Temecula, Orange County, Los Angeles, and beyond.
Many people turned to social media platforms in search of explanations regarding the source of the lights.
Speculations arose, with some suggesting a potential meteor or comet, while others pondered whether it could be debris resulting from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch that occurred at Vandenberg Space Force Base, approximately 160 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The rocket launch took place at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, six hours prior to the strange series of lights.
Before 2 am on Tuesday morning, KTLA received numerous reports concerning a series of mysterious bright lights observed across the night sky in Southern California. The network disclosed that many individuals interpreted the phenomenon as either space debris or a meteor shower. Sightings of these unusual lights were reported in various locations including Anaheim, San Bernardino, Ontario, Boyle Heights, Burbank, Ventura, and Santa Barbara County, as stated by the network.
Jarred Gonzalez, who witnessed the unusual event in the Pico Union area and recorded it on video, stated to NBC Los Angeles, "The light from the front was bright blue. It was visible to us for a good 30 seconds, then disappeared from our line of sight."
Another witness, Roseleen Browne, who witnessed the lights while walking her dog in Hollywood, shared with the outlet, "It was just like a sparkler in the sky, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. A girl was walking by, and I was like 'Did you see this?' It was just magical. It didn’t seem very real."
Despite speculation regarding space debris, no evidence has been found indicating a connection between the Falcon 9 rocket launch and the mysterious event on Tuesday.