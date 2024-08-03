California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On

Outlook International Desk
The Park Fire, California's fifth largest wildfire, is raging in Tehama County, impacting key watersheds.
The fire is threatening Mill and Deer Creek, two of the last places where spring-run Chinook salmon spawn in the Central Valley.
If the fire spreads to higher altitudes, it could be disastrous for the already struggling spring-run salmon population.
Spring-run Chinook salmon are critically endangered, with their numbers at an all-time low. The Park Fire could be the final blow.
While flames are a concern, firefighting efforts, including fire retardants, could also harm the salmon's habitat.
Heavy rains could wash ash and chemicals into the creeks later this year, threatening salmon eggs and young fish with sediment and toxins.
Spring-run Chinook salmon populations have drastically decreased since the 20th century, largely due to dam construction and habitat loss.
A conservation hatchery program at UC Davis aims to preserve the salmon’s genetic material as a safeguard against extinction.
Experts urge immediate action to prevent further habitat destruction and protect these crucial salmon populations, highlighting the urgent need for conservation efforts.