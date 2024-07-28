United States

Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations

The Park fire is now the largest of the year and the seventh-largest fire in California's history as it continues to grow rapidly.

California Wildfire
California Wildfire Photo: AP
info_icon

The Park Fire north of Chico, now the largest wildfire of the year in California, has surged to over 350,000 acres by Saturday night. The fire's rapid expansion has obliterated numerous buildings and led to widespread evacuations, becoming the seventh-largest fire in the state's history.

The fire, which began three days ago, has swept across Butte and Tehama counties, fueled by strong winds and high temperatures. Its remote location has hindered firefighting efforts. Initially measured at 178,090 acres on Friday afternoon, the blaze expanded to 350,012 acres by late Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters trying to contain Park fire. - X
California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire

BY Outlook International Desk

David Acuna, battalion chief of communication for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's southern region, emphasized the fire's rapid growth: “It is still growing by leaps and bounds.”

Firefighters  faced significant setbacks, with containment dropping from 3% on Thursday to 0% by Friday afternoon. However, by Saturday evening, Cal Fire reported 10% containment. The fire’s aggressive behavior was attributed to steep terrain and aligning winds, but a shift in weather conditions brought some relief. Temperatures dropped from 100 degrees to the mid-80s, humidity increased to 30%, and winds decreased, improving firefighting conditions.

A car burning in fire.
A car burning in fire. Photo: AP
info_icon

Despite the favorable weather, the fire has destroyed at least 134 buildings and threatens 4,200 more. Evacuations have been ordered for communities around the fire, including Cohasset and Forest Ranch, affecting about 4,000 residents. Some neighborhoods in northeast Chico and several areas of Tehama County have also been evacuated.

The town of Paradise, devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire, is under an evacuation warning. Many residents, recalling the past tragedy, have preemptively left the town. Lleyton Rice, a Chico welder whose family was displaced by the Camp Fire, expressed sympathy for Paradise residents: “It’s so nerve-racking for them after everything that happened before.”

In response to the fire, over 1,000 additional firefighting personnel have been deployed, bringing the total force to about 3,700. The American Red Cross has established an evacuation center in Chico, and Butte County has set up animal shelters in Oroville.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Butte and Tehama counties due to the Park Fire, and in Plumas County for the Gold Complex Fire, which has burned over 3,000 acres.

The fire's impact extends to wildlife, with the Wild Horse Sanctuary near Shingletown forced to release 250 horses and burros onto its property. The sanctuary’s staff is awaiting permission to return and provide hay for the animals.

The smoke from the Durkee Fire in Oregon was choking the air in Boise and beyond. - AP
Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Updates, 2nd T20I: Men In Blue Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Toss Update: IND Bowl First; Gill Out, Samson In - Check Playing 11s
  3. IND-W Vs SL-W Final, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Go Down As Sri Lanka Women Clinch Maiden Title - As It Happened
  4. IRE Vs ZIM, One-Off Test, Day 4 Highlights: Ireland Beat Zimbabwe By Four Wickets In Belfast
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Ben Stokes, Ben Duckett Off To Flying Start; England Need 32 Runs To Win
Football News
  1. Tottenham To Sign South Korea Youth International Yang Min-Hyeok
  2. Newcastle Boss Howe Does Not Want Final Say On Transfers
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Blues 'Confused' In Hammering, Says Coach Enzo Maresca
  4. Man Utd 1-2 Arsenal: Red Devils Must Wait On Yoro, Hojlund Injuries
  5. Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United: Yoro, Hojlund Injured In Friendly Defeat For Red Devils
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Wimbledon Champ Krejcikova Comes From Behind To See Off Sorribes Tormo
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  4. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Students Detained During Protest
  2. CUET-2024: NTA Releases Result, Check Scores On Official Websites Inside
  3. Delhi IAS Coaching Tragedy: MCD Initiates Action Against Coaching Centres Flouting Norms
  4. GNSS Announced On Selected Highways On Trial Basis, All About New Toll System | Details
  5. Video Shows Aligarh Primary School Teacher Sleeping As Students Fan Her
Entertainment News
  1. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  2. 'Bloody Ishq' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vikram Bhatt's Latest Horror Fails On All Fronts
  3. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  4. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  5. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
  2. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  3. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  4. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  5. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
World News
  1. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
  2. A Comeback For The Ages: Celine Dion Shines In First Performance Since Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis
  3. Masoud Pezeshkian Formally Takes Over As Iran's President After Supreme Leader Offers Endorsement
  4. Iron Man Is Coming Back? Robert Downey Jr. Announces Return To Marvel Universe As A New Character
  5. Iran's Warning To Israel Against Any Action On Hezbollah In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs