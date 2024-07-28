Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations

The Park Fire north of Chico, now the largest wildfire of the year in California, has surged to over 350,000 acres by Saturday night. The fire's rapid expansion has obliterated numerous buildings and led to widespread evacuations, becoming the seventh-largest fire in the state's history.
The fire, which began three days ago, has swept across Butte and Tehama counties, fueled by strong winds and high temperatures. Its remote location has hindered firefighting efforts. Initially measured at 178,090 acres on Friday afternoon, the blaze expanded to 350,012 acres by late Saturday afternoon.
David Acuna, battalion chief of communication for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's southern region, emphasized the fire's rapid growth: “It is still growing by leaps and bounds.”
Firefighters faced significant setbacks, with containment dropping from 3% on Thursday to 0% by Friday afternoon. However, by Saturday evening, Cal Fire reported 10% containment. The fire’s aggressive behavior was attributed to steep terrain and aligning winds, but a shift in weather conditions brought some relief. Temperatures dropped from 100 degrees to the mid-80s, humidity increased to 30%, and winds decreased, improving firefighting conditions.
Despite the favorable weather, the fire has destroyed at least 134 buildings and threatens 4,200 more. Evacuations have been ordered for communities around the fire, including Cohasset and Forest Ranch, affecting about 4,000 residents. Some neighborhoods in northeast Chico and several areas of Tehama County have also been evacuated.
The town of Paradise, devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire, is under an evacuation warning. Many residents, recalling the past tragedy, have preemptively left the town. Lleyton Rice, a Chico welder whose family was displaced by the Camp Fire, expressed sympathy for Paradise residents: “It’s so nerve-racking for them after everything that happened before.”
In response to the fire, over 1,000 additional firefighting personnel have been deployed, bringing the total force to about 3,700. The American Red Cross has established an evacuation center in Chico, and Butte County has set up animal shelters in Oroville.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Butte and Tehama counties due to the Park Fire, and in Plumas County for the Gold Complex Fire, which has burned over 3,000 acres.
The fire's impact extends to wildlife, with the Wild Horse Sanctuary near Shingletown forced to release 250 horses and burros onto its property. The sanctuary’s staff is awaiting permission to return and provide hay for the animals.