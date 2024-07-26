United States

California Park Fire Burns Over 125,000 Acres, Suspected Arson Arrested|Firefighters Still Struggling To Contain Oregon Fire

The Park Fire in Butte County in California has quickly burned a huge area and is only 3% contained. Three firefighters have been injured and structures damaged, but no official count yet.

Firefighters trying to contain Park fire.
Firefighters trying to contain Park fire. Photo: X
info_icon

A fire has rapidly expanded to more than 145,000 acres in California, while the largest active wildfire in the US, Durkee fire in Oregon, has burned over 280,000 acres in eastern part.  A suspect, Ronnie Dean Stout II, has been arrested in connection with California's largest wildfire of the year.

42-year old Stout is accused of pushing a burning car into a gully, which sparked the Park Fire in Butte County. Witnesses reported seeing Stout calmly leaving the area after the fire started. He is expected to face arson charges. The fire, now larger than Atlanta, is only 3% contained. The blaze has forced mandatory evacuations and continues to threaten homes and communities, reminiscent of the deadly Camp Fire in 2018.

Olympics Insignia Atop n Athletes Village - null
What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village

BY Outlook International Desk

Since its start on Wednesday afternoon, the Park Fire has burned nearly 50 football fields per minute. Conditions remain challenging for the 1,153 firefighters battling the flames due to dry air, warm temperatures, and gusty winds. A red flag warning is in effect until Friday evening.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while combating the Park Fire. Several structures have been damaged or destroyed, although an official count is not yet available. The fire season in California has already seen over 343,253 acres burned in 2024, a significant increase from last year.

The smoke from the Durkee Fire in Oregon was choking the air in Boise and beyond. - AP
Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US

BY Outlook International Desk

Meanwhile, the Durkee Fire in Oregon has burned an area larger than Indianapolis since it began on July 17 near the Oregon-Idaho state line. The lightning-sparked blaze is the largest of 34 major wildfires currently burning in Oregon. Over 500 firefighters from 22 states are working to contain the fire, which is 20% contained.

The fire has injured three people and destroyed two homes and 12 other structures. Evacuations are ongoing in Baker County, and power outages have affected some communities. Dense smoke has impacted traffic on Interstate 84 and air quality in surrounding regions, including Boise.

Another fast-moving wildfire has devastated Jasper, Alberta, forcing thousands to evacuate. Up to half of the town's structures have been damaged. Cool temperatures and rain are expected to help contain the blaze, which has created challenges for firefighters due to extreme conditions and thick smoke.

Triple-digit heat and dry conditions have exacerbated the wildfire situation across the Western US, where 89 large wildfires are currently burning. Evacuation orders are in effect for multiple fires in California, the Northern Rockies, and the Great Basin. Weather conditions are expected to improve over the weekend with cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Countdown clock in NYC’s union square reaches less than 5 years - Ben Wolf/Climate Clock
Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha Fire As IND-W Restrict BAN-W To 80/8
  2. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Start With Bat
  3. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Shamar Deemed Fit, Motie Returns As West Indies Bat In Birmingham
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Preview: New Chapter Of SKY And Gambhir Begins As India Eye Dominance Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: Residents of Peeragarhi Village Struggle with Blue, Foamy Tap Water, Blame Nearby Dyeing Units
  2. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  3. States Vs Governors: SC Issues Fresh Notice To Centre, Secretaries Over Delay Of Bills' Clearance
  4. Day In Pics: July 26, 2024
  5. Meerut: Video Of 'Kanwariyas' Vandalising Car With Occupants Inside Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  2. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
  3. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
  4. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  5. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  2. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  3. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  4. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  5. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
World News
  1. Typhoon Gaemi Weakens To Severe Storm After Wreaking Most Havoc In The Philippines
  2. Kamala Harris Zoom Call: Attendance Record Broken As 1.64 Lakh Women Raise USD 2 Million
  3. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  4. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  5. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha Fire As IND-W Restrict BAN-W To 80/8
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film