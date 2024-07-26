42-year old Stout is accused of pushing a burning car into a gully, which sparked the Park Fire in Butte County. Witnesses reported seeing Stout calmly leaving the area after the fire started. He is expected to face arson charges. The fire, now larger than Atlanta, is only 3% contained. The blaze has forced mandatory evacuations and continues to threaten homes and communities, reminiscent of the deadly Camp Fire in 2018.