A fire has rapidly expanded to more than 145,000 acres in California, while the largest active wildfire in the US, Durkee fire in Oregon, has burned over 280,000 acres in eastern part. A suspect, Ronnie Dean Stout II, has been arrested in connection with California's largest wildfire of the year.
42-year old Stout is accused of pushing a burning car into a gully, which sparked the Park Fire in Butte County. Witnesses reported seeing Stout calmly leaving the area after the fire started. He is expected to face arson charges. The fire, now larger than Atlanta, is only 3% contained. The blaze has forced mandatory evacuations and continues to threaten homes and communities, reminiscent of the deadly Camp Fire in 2018.
Since its start on Wednesday afternoon, the Park Fire has burned nearly 50 football fields per minute. Conditions remain challenging for the 1,153 firefighters battling the flames due to dry air, warm temperatures, and gusty winds. A red flag warning is in effect until Friday evening.
Three firefighters sustained minor injuries while combating the Park Fire. Several structures have been damaged or destroyed, although an official count is not yet available. The fire season in California has already seen over 343,253 acres burned in 2024, a significant increase from last year.
Meanwhile, the Durkee Fire in Oregon has burned an area larger than Indianapolis since it began on July 17 near the Oregon-Idaho state line. The lightning-sparked blaze is the largest of 34 major wildfires currently burning in Oregon. Over 500 firefighters from 22 states are working to contain the fire, which is 20% contained.
The fire has injured three people and destroyed two homes and 12 other structures. Evacuations are ongoing in Baker County, and power outages have affected some communities. Dense smoke has impacted traffic on Interstate 84 and air quality in surrounding regions, including Boise.
Another fast-moving wildfire has devastated Jasper, Alberta, forcing thousands to evacuate. Up to half of the town's structures have been damaged. Cool temperatures and rain are expected to help contain the blaze, which has created challenges for firefighters due to extreme conditions and thick smoke.
Triple-digit heat and dry conditions have exacerbated the wildfire situation across the Western US, where 89 large wildfires are currently burning. Evacuation orders are in effect for multiple fires in California, the Northern Rockies, and the Great Basin. Weather conditions are expected to improve over the weekend with cooler temperatures and higher humidity.