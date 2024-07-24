What Athletes Can And Can't Do In The Olympic Village

As the iconic Olympic Village returns to Paris, a century after the first athlete accommodations were built for the 1924 Summer Games, it is clear that many changes have been made since the original small wooden huts. Today, the Olympic Village in St. Denis, just north of Central Paris and right on the Seine River with a view of the Eiffel Tower, serves as a modern and comfortable home away from home for athletes. But with this luxury comes strict rules and guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of each country's competitors.