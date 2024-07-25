United States

Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US

The Durkee Fire in Oregon has become the largest active wildfire in the U.S., burning nearly 270,000 acres. The blaze, which started on July 17, is forcing evacuations, destroying homes, and creating its own weather systems, including pyrocumulus clouds.

Oregon Fire
The smoke from the Durkee Fire in Oregon was choking the air in Boise and beyond. Photo: AP
info_icon

A fierce wildfire in eastern Oregon, known as the Durkee Fire, has become the largest active wildfire in the United States. The fire has burned nearly 270,000 acres, an area larger than the city of Indianapolis. It started on July 17 near the Oregon-Idaho border and was still fully out of control as of Thursday morning.

The blaze has spread rapidly due to high temperatures, dry vegetation, and strong winds, growing by tens of thousands of acres since Sunday. It is one of 31 large wildfires currently burning across Oregon, which has faced the worst of recent fire outbreaks. Nationwide, there are nearly 80 large fires burning, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has called the situation “dynamic” and has deployed National Guard resources to fight the fires. She noted that the region is experiencing erratic winds and no rainfall, with some areas losing power.

The fire has resulted in three injuries, and two homes along with 12 other structures have been destroyed, according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. Evacuations have been issued in Malheur and Baker counties around the fire. Dense smoke from the Durkee Fire has also caused intermittent closures on Interstate 84.

Over 500 firefighters from 22 states are working to combat the blaze, according to InciWeb. “The situation has become increasingly difficult with the weather conditions and intense fire behaviour,” said Sarah Sherman of the Bureau of Land Management.

The fire has even created its own weather, forming pyrocumulus clouds that can reach up to 50,000 feet high and produce their own thunderstorms. These extreme conditions have further complicated firefighting efforts.

Smoke from the Durkee Fire has spread beyond Oregon, affecting air quality in parts of Colorado, Idaho, and Washington. In Weiser, Idaho, Patrick Nauman described the smoke as so thick it felt like driving into a fog bank, making the air taste and smell smoky.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  2. Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Scores One-Off Test Day 1: IRE And ZIM Lock Horns In Historic First Test Encounter
  3. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  4. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
Football News
  1. La Liga: Hansi Flick Insists 'Unbelievable' Lamine Yamal Can Still Improve At Barcelona
  2. English Premier League: Mikel Arteta Hints At Smith Rowe Exit From Arsenal Following Bournemouth Pre-Season Friendly
  3. FRA 3-0 USA, Football At Paris Olympics: Hosts Thwart Spirited United States - In Pics
  4. ESP 2-1 UZB, Football At Paris Olympics: Uzbekistan Lose Match, Win Hearts - In Pics
  5. ARG 1-2 MAR, Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina Lose Fan-Disrupted Match - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic Set For Second-Round Showdown On Chatrier
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Preview: Nadal-Alcaraz Dream Team; Murray's Last Hurrah
  5. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  2. Delhi HC Grants Arvind Kejriwal Granted 2 Extra Virtual Meetings With Lawyers Every Week
  3. YSRCP Vs TDP Over Viral Video Of Students' 'Ragging' At SSN College In Andhra
  4. Chandrababu Naidu's 'Pablo Escobar' Jibe at Jagan Reddy, Says Andhra Became 'Ganja Capital' Under YSRCP
  5. Mumbai Heavily Waterlogged Again After Pounding Rain
Entertainment News
  1. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  3. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  4. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
  5. Richa Chadha Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Masaan' Turns 9: This Film Gave The Industry Vicky Kaushal
US News
  1. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  2. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  3. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  4. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  5. MrBeast Cuts Ties With Ava Kris Tyson Amid Grooming Allegations, Independent Investigation Underway | Drama Explained
World News
  1. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  2. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  3. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  4. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
  5. Nepal: How Saurya Airlines Pilot Survived Crash That Killed All 18 On Board The Plane
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News LIVE: Red Alert In Mumbai; NDRF, Army In Pune For Rescue; Drone To Detect Buried Object In Karnataka
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw