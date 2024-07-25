Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US

A fierce wildfire in eastern Oregon, known as the Durkee Fire, has become the largest active wildfire in the United States. The fire has burned nearly 270,000 acres, an area larger than the city of Indianapolis. It started on July 17 near the Oregon-Idaho border and was still fully out of control as of Thursday morning.
The blaze has spread rapidly due to high temperatures, dry vegetation, and strong winds, growing by tens of thousands of acres since Sunday. It is one of 31 large wildfires currently burning across Oregon, which has faced the worst of recent fire outbreaks. Nationwide, there are nearly 80 large fires burning, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has called the situation “dynamic” and has deployed National Guard resources to fight the fires. She noted that the region is experiencing erratic winds and no rainfall, with some areas losing power.
The fire has resulted in three injuries, and two homes along with 12 other structures have been destroyed, according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management. Evacuations have been issued in Malheur and Baker counties around the fire. Dense smoke from the Durkee Fire has also caused intermittent closures on Interstate 84.
Over 500 firefighters from 22 states are working to combat the blaze, according to InciWeb. “The situation has become increasingly difficult with the weather conditions and intense fire behaviour,” said Sarah Sherman of the Bureau of Land Management.
The fire has even created its own weather, forming pyrocumulus clouds that can reach up to 50,000 feet high and produce their own thunderstorms. These extreme conditions have further complicated firefighting efforts.
Smoke from the Durkee Fire has spread beyond Oregon, affecting air quality in parts of Colorado, Idaho, and Washington. In Weiser, Idaho, Patrick Nauman described the smoke as so thick it felt like driving into a fog bank, making the air taste and smell smoky.