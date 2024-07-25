Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?

The Climate Clock, which spans 80 feet across a building on East 14th Street overlooking Union Square Park in Manhattan, counts down the time humanity has to act before climate change’s most severe effects become unavoidable. As of Wednesday, the clock shows that the world has four years and 362 days left to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This 1.5-degree limit is crucial because going beyond it could trigger irreversible damage, according to the Climate Clock’s website.