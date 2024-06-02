Fiery Visuals Of Lava Flowing From Active Volcano In Iceland | See Pics

Lava flows from an active crater of a volcano in Grindavik, Iceland. Lava continued to spurt from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Thursday but the activity had calmed significantly from when it erupted a day earlier.
Lava flows from a volcano in Grindavik, Iceland. A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday for the fifth time since December, spewing red lava that once again threatened the coastal town of Grindavik and led to the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
The houses are seen, with the main eruptive crater in the background in Grindavik, Iceland.
