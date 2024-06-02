International

Fiery Visuals Of Lava Flowing From Active Volcano In Iceland | See Pics

A volcano in Iceland's Grindavik town spewed streams of fiery red lava, prompting evacuations in the region. The volcanic activity however lowered significantly on Thursday, a day after its eruption. Views from the houses in the nearby areas saw the eruptive crater in the background. In some places, the lava even covered the roads.