An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

There is a glimmer of hope that Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan to stop the killings in Gaza may finally work, with Hamas announcing they are ready to release the remaining Israeli hostages. Trump has also called on Israel to stop the bombing of the Gaza Strip.
“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!"
In all this, President Trump has come out as a knight in shining armour. If the peace holds, Trump may be one step closer to receiving the highly coveted Nobel Peace Prize.
The Hamas decision came soon after Trump’s threatening post on Friday, saying the group has until Sunday to make up its mind, or else all hell would break loose. Hamas has also been under tremendous pressure from all Arab and Muslim countries to accept the deal. The deal is not perfect, but its selling point is that the bloodletting in Gaza will stop, and desperately needed food supplies can flow in, and Israeli hostages return home. Hamas has not agreed to the entire 20-point plan.
“After thorough study, the movement has made its decision and conveyed the following response to the mediators: Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of the US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it,” Hamas said in a statement.
Many clauses in the US's twenty-point formula do not suit Hamas or the people of Palestine. Yet, the dire state in Gaza—46,000 dead, thousands injured, and near-famine—has pushed Hamas to accept Trump’s deal. While Hamas has agreed to the core elements of the proposal—releasing hostages and halting bombings—much else remains unresolved.
“Within this framework, and in a manner that achieves an end to the war and a full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its approval of releasing all occupation prisoners, both living and remains, according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange. In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details,” the Hamas statement added.
Several issues remain to be negotiated. Hamas was not consulted on the proposals. The main sticking point is Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, for which there is no timeline. Hamas wants full withdrawal and immediate transfer of the territory to an international stabilisation force.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim put it succinctly. “The peace plan presented by the United States is not perfect, and we even disagree with much of it. However, our current priority is to save the lives of the Palestinian people,” he is reported to have said Saturday.
“The endorsement by Arab and Islamic countries is not a sign of agreement with everything outlined in that plan, but a collective step to halt the bloodshed, reject expulsion and give the people of Gaza the opportunity to return to their homeland,” the Prime Minister said. All world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have welcomed an end to the fighting in Gaza. However, what remains to be seen is whether Israel will continue to honour the agreement after the Israeli hostages are released.
Netanyahu has welcomed the Trump peace plan, endorsed in meetings with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Growing daily protests by hostage families pose challenges for Netanyahu. Though far-right cabinet allies may disapprove and threaten withdrawal, Netanyahu may seek moderate support. Reports suggest there is no significant threat to his government.