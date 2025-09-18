Israeli Tanks Push Forward Into Gaza City, Death Toll Passes 65,000

Video footage has surfaced showing Israeli bulldozers, tanks and personnel marching through the edges of Sheikh Radwa, a densely populated neighbourhood in Northern Gaza.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israeli Tanks Push Forward Into Gaza City
Representative image Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israeli tanks and officials have pushed deeper into Gaza city.

  • Video footage has surfaced showing Israeli bulldozers, tanks and personnel marching through the edges of Sheikh Radwa, a densely populated neighbourhood in Northern Gaza.

  • The incursion into the residential neighbourhoods have triggered another wave of displacement with several fleeing towards the south. 

Israeli tanks and officials have pushed deeper into Gaza city on the second day of Israel's ground offensive to capture the area, AP reported. The military vehicles have reportedly entered major residential districts of the city with the  Palestinian death toll 65,000 on Wednesday (September 17, 2025), according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Video footage has surfaced showing Israeli bulldozers, tanks and personnel marching through the edges of Sheikh Radwan, a densely populated neighbourhood in Northern Gaza. Israel has claimed to make the advance to free the hostages and defeat the “last stronghold” of Hamas comprising 3000 fighters.

The incursion into the residential neighbourhoods have triggered another wave of displacement with several fleeing towards the south. 

However, this expansion has drawn criticism from both within and outside Israel. Many have called on United States president Donald Trump to halt this offensive and bring Israel to the negotiating table. 

The Israeli military had claimed to have struck the territory over 150 times ahead of its ground move. The strikes downed towers in several densely populated areas which. Israel alleged, were being used by Hamas. As part of its operations, the IDF is also reportedly utilising old military vehicles loaded with explosives that have been modified to be controlled remotely. They are being driven to Hamas positions and detonated, according to Israeli media.

Related Content
Related Content

Since the October 7, 2023 attack, the death count in Gaza reached 65,062, with another 165,697 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Several experts including a UN-backed body have announced famine in Gaza terming it as a severe humanitarian crisis. Israel's offensive has displaced around 90 percent of the population. 

The IDF said on Tuesday that around 350,000 people had fled Gaza City, while the UN put the figure at 190,000 since August. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Day In Pics: September 17, 2025

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  2. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  3. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  4. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  5. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

World News

  1. Israel Bombs Yemen’s Hodeidah Port As Houthi Rebels Launch Retaliatory Missiles

  2. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  3. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  4. Shehbaz Sharif Likely To Meet Trump At UNGA, Talks May Include Flood Crisis And Regional Tensions

  5. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing