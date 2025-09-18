Israeli Tanks Push Forward Into Gaza City, Death Toll Passes 65,000

Israeli tanks and officials have pushed deeper into Gaza city.
Israeli tanks and officials have pushed deeper into Gaza city on the second day of Israel's ground offensive to capture the area, AP reported. The military vehicles have reportedly entered major residential districts of the city with the Palestinian death toll 65,000 on Wednesday (September 17, 2025), according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Video footage has surfaced showing Israeli bulldozers, tanks and personnel marching through the edges of Sheikh Radwan, a densely populated neighbourhood in Northern Gaza. Israel has claimed to make the advance to free the hostages and defeat the “last stronghold” of Hamas comprising 3000 fighters.
The incursion into the residential neighbourhoods have triggered another wave of displacement with several fleeing towards the south.
However, this expansion has drawn criticism from both within and outside Israel. Many have called on United States president Donald Trump to halt this offensive and bring Israel to the negotiating table.
The Israeli military had claimed to have struck the territory over 150 times ahead of its ground move. The strikes downed towers in several densely populated areas which. Israel alleged, were being used by Hamas. As part of its operations, the IDF is also reportedly utilising old military vehicles loaded with explosives that have been modified to be controlled remotely. They are being driven to Hamas positions and detonated, according to Israeli media.
Since the October 7, 2023 attack, the death count in Gaza reached 65,062, with another 165,697 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Several experts including a UN-backed body have announced famine in Gaza terming it as a severe humanitarian crisis. Israel's offensive has displaced around 90 percent of the population.
The IDF said on Tuesday that around 350,000 people had fled Gaza City, while the UN put the figure at 190,000 since August.