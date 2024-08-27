AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema

The Me Too wave in the Malayalam film industry is also creating ripples on the political front. The increasing numbers of women coming forward against sitting LDF MLA Mukesh has put the government in a spot. Junior artist Sandhya told media that Mukesh misbehaved with the mother of a friend at their home. Annoyed by his behaviour, the woman asked him to leave, according to Sandhya. The Youth Congress has intensified its protest demanding Mukesh's resignation. Individuals from the ruling Left Democratic Front are also openly calling for Mukesh to step down and face criminal proceedings. Gayathri Varsha, an actor and active CPI(M) member, told the media that undergoing legal procedures while holding a position of power is inappropriate. Gayathri Varsha, who has been vocal about the industry’s practices of demanding sexual favours and sexual harassment, stated that she has grown tired of this attitude and is thus leaving the industry.