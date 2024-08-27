AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema

The Me Too storm that hit the Malayalam film industry has intensified, with reports on Tuesday of mass resignations from AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), the influential collective of actors in the industry. The association’s president, Mohanlal, resigned from his position and announced in a press release that the 17-member executive committee had been dissolved, taking moral responsibility for the allegations against its members. In the press release issued by the executive committee, the organisation expressed gratitude to all who supported and criticised them. It was also announced that an ad hoc committee would be established to manage regular activities such as providing allowances and medical assistance to the members.
The executive committee had been in place only for two months. AMMA recently held elections, forming the new committee led by Mohanlal and Siddique as president and general secretary, respectively. Siddique was compelled to step down two days earlier following allegations by an artist that he raped her.
Over the past two days, pressure had been mounting within the organisation for action against members accused of sexual harassment. Many members were quite unhappy with the organisation’s silence at such a crucial juncture. Allegations of sexual harassment have been made against prominent AMMA members including Siddique, Baburaj, Mukesh, and Jayasurya, causing the organisation considerable embarrassment. The conspicuous silence of Mohanlal and Mammootty, the two superstars who dominate the industry, has been widely criticised on social media. Mohanlal, who announced the dissolution of the executive committee, has not given any further reaction to the media. Prominent AMMA members are not answering calls from the media.
In a press conference, actor Prithviraj openly declared his solidarity with all women who come forward with complaints. He stated that those who have done wrong would have to face the consequences. Prithviraj have had conflicts with AMMA in the past as well. When an actor was abducted and assaulted in 2017, leading to the formation of WCC, Prithviraj was vocal against AMMA and supported the assaulted actor.
Swetha Menon, another actor and AMMA member not affiliated with WCC, has also demanded action within the organisation. She welcomed the decision to dissolve the committee as an "excellent move" and stated that new people, including women, should assume positions in the organisation.
The Me Too wave in the Malayalam film industry is also creating ripples on the political front. The increasing numbers of women coming forward against sitting LDF MLA Mukesh has put the government in a spot. Junior artist Sandhya told media that Mukesh misbehaved with the mother of a friend at their home. Annoyed by his behaviour, the woman asked him to leave, according to Sandhya. The Youth Congress has intensified its protest demanding Mukesh's resignation. Individuals from the ruling Left Democratic Front are also openly calling for Mukesh to step down and face criminal proceedings. Gayathri Varsha, an actor and active CPI(M) member, told the media that undergoing legal procedures while holding a position of power is inappropriate. Gayathri Varsha, who has been vocal about the industry’s practices of demanding sexual favours and sexual harassment, stated that she has grown tired of this attitude and is thus leaving the industry.
A day earlier, Minu Muneer alleged that Mukesh demanded sexual favours in exchange for AMMA membership. Minu Muneer also raised similar allegations of sexual harassment against actors Baburaj and Jayasurya.