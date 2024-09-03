Nirbhaya, The Constant Reminder Of Our Own Failings

The case went on for nearly eight years. Kushwaha, who fought for it till the end, says: “Every time I read the chargesheet, I had tears in my eyes. It could have been me or anyone else that day. I had a responsibility towards her and for every woman in this country.” The four men convicted of Nirbhaya’s rape and murder were executed at 5:30 am on March 20, 2020, in gallows specially designed for them. “The day the accused were hanged, aunty gave me Nirbhaya’s bangle as a keepsake. I wear it every time I have a hearing,” says Kushwaha. “No matter how many laws are enacted, until there is time-bound investigation and a fast-track trial and appeal system, it does not make a difference. We will not see any change until fear is instilled in the perpetrators,” says Kushwaha.