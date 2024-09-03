National

The Burning Woman Of Unnao

UP has the highest rate of crimes against women, and the district of Unnao has seen some of the State’s most gruesome cases

Artwork by Anupriya
Artwork by Anupriya
info_icon

This is the cover story for Outlook's 11 September 2024 magazine issue 'Lest We Forget'. To read more stories from the issue, click here

On December 6, 2019, as India was reeling from a rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, a 23-year-old woman ran down the streets of Unnao, in flames, crying for help.

A resident of Hindu Nagar, the woman was on her way to a Raebareli court to meet her lawyer. She was fighting a case against Shivam Trivedi and other accomplices for allegedly gang-raping her. As she made her way to the railway station, five people attacked her, including two accused in her case who were out on bail.

The individuals beat her with sticks, stabbed her, then doused her with kerosene, and set her ablaze. As a ball of fire, she ran until a local resident saw her and called the police. Grievously injured, she narrated the incident to the police on the phone, and named the accused.

Initially taken to a local hospital, the woman was then transferred to a Lucknow facility. Suffering 90 per cent burns, she was airlifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. After a 36-hour battle, she died; her last words were a plea to her brother to ensure her murderers hanged.

Stories Within Stories: Sheikhpur Gudha, the village where Phoolan Devi was born - Photo: Vikram Sharma
The Many Phoolan Devis of Sheikhpur Gudha

BY Tanul Thakur

Six years ago, the woman had filed an FIR detailing how she had been raped at gunpoint by her then-fiancé Shivam Trivedi. The perpetrators remain at large. According to her FIR, Trivedi took her to a rented room in Raebareli, and held her captive for over a month. Trivedi and his cousin Shubham repeatedly raped her, filmed the act, and tried to blackmail her into silence.

Systematic Betrayals

The woman was the youngest of seven children in a lower-caste, poor family. While Trivedi, who lived in the same village, belonged to an influential, upper-caste Hindu family. She alleged that Trivedi had taken her to Raebareli saying they’d get married in a civil court.

On December 12, the accused arrived at her home and asked her to come with him to a nearby temple to get married. They raped her at gunpoint, states her FIR.

After she filed the FIR at in Raebareli’s Lalganj police station, the accused and his family relentlessly intimidated her and her family, telling her to withdraw the case. The woman refused. Trivedi was arrested in September 2019, but got bail in November. Her father has since said that his daughter would still be alive if only Trivedi hadn’t been granted bail.

Trivedi, along with his father Ram Kishore, Shubham, his uncle Harishankar, and a mutual friend Umesh Bajpai are accused of perpetrating the deadly attack which sent shockwaves across India. The case drew significant attention, with Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj, and BJP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun visiting Unnao to express solidarity and demand action against the accused.

Charges related to gang rape were initially filed, but following the victim’s death, additional charges were added to the case, inter alia murder, causing grievous hurt, and criminal intimidation.

Despite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath’s promises of fast action and strict punishment for the perpetrators, justice remains elusive. In May 2022, Allahabad High Court granted bail to three accused—Umesh Kumar Bajpai, Ram Kishor Trivedi and Hari Shankar Trivedi, while Shubham Trivedi got bail in June.

In February 2023, the girl’s brother filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court’s June 10 order granting bail to the accused in a sensitive case. While making his argument, the complainant alleged that the accused and their supporters had persistently been pressuring and threatening the victim’s family to settle the case. A division bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Rajesh Bindal accepted the petition.

Five years after her death, the family’s long-wait for justice continues.

One of Many

Even though the case resulted in rage among the Indian masses, with widespread protests and calls for actions, this was not the first time a gruesome rape from Unnao made national headlines.

In June 2017, then-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates kidnapped and raped a 17-year-old girl. Despite her family’s complaints, the police initially ignored their pleas, and even arrested her father under the Arms Act. He died in custody.

The case gained national attention after the victim attempted to self-immolate in front of the CM’s residence. This was her desperate attempt to get the authorities to take swift action in her case. In April 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over, leading to the arrest of Sengar and his accomplices.

An Ongoing Ordeal: Shabnam at the night shelter with her pet parrot - Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty
A Child Gangrape Survivor’s 12-Year Ordeal

BY Tarique Anwar

On July 2, 2019, a long-standing case involving the victim’s uncle resurfaced; this resulted in a 10-year prison sentence. Later that month, a car crashed into the envoy carrying the victim and lead counsel to a court hearing. The victim’s aunts died in the accident.

Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019, and ordered to pay a fine.

Most Dangerous State for Women

According to the 2022 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, UP saw the highest number of cases filed under crime against women which includes rape, cruelty by husband, domestic violence, kidnapping, sexual harassment. Between 2020 and 2022, the cases dramatically went up from 49, 385 to 65, 743. Of the total cases recorded in India UP accounted for 13.29 per cent in 2020 and 14.76 per cent in 2022.

Reportedly, Unnao police registered 86 rape cases and 185 cases of sexual harassment between January and November in 2019.

Recently, Unnao made headlines again when a government school teacher lured a minor Dalit girl from Saraiya village under the pretence of offering employment. Allegedly, the teacher took the girl to his Lucknow residence where he, and others, gang-raped and murdered.

Her family lived in a one-room dilapidated shack opposite the government school where the accused used to teach. They said they could never have imagined he was capable of doing something like this.

“He has been the headmaster of this school for about five years. One day he came to us and said he needed help babysitting his young child in Lucknow and asked us if he could take my sister. He offered to pay 6000 rupees,” the brother said.

Being a big family with a deceased father, money was hard to come by. The lucrative offer of Rs 6000 tempted them and they agreed to send the 14-year-old with him.

The family got suspicious when they called the teacher multiple times the following day and he refused to put her on the phone saying she was sick. When a few days passed and there was no word from her, the family got worried.

On the eighth day, July 16, 2024, a Lucknow-based hospital called the family to inform them that their youngest was dead.

“The teacher says she was sick and she died but we can’t believe that,” says the family.

The victim’s sister adds, “She (the victim) had dried blood all over her face and on the back of her head. There were marks of rope around her wrist and ankles. When the postmortem was done, it was found she had been gang-raped.”

The teacher and his accomplices were booked for child rape and under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(This appeared in the print as 'The Burning Woman')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025 Schedule Announced: Tournament From January 9 To February 8
  2. Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Miss First Match; Check Reason Here
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Team A Vs Team B On TV And Online
  4. PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test: Hasan Mahmud And Nahid Rana Edge Bangladesh Closer To Historic Series Whitewash
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Miss Duleep Trophy Opening Round
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad
  2. UEFA Nations League: Scotland Disappointment 'Never Leaves', Says John Mcginn
  3. Nations League: Tchouameni Withdraws From France Squad Due To Injury
  4. CR7 Says Int'l Retirement Decision 'Won't Be Difficult' When Time Comes
  5. Nations League: Kimmich Named New Germany Captain After Gundogan's International Retirement
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Medvedev Races Into Last Eight With Dominant Borges Win
  2. US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Aldila Sutjiadi Storm Into Mixed Doubles Semis
  3. US Open: Pegula Continues Hot Streak By Storming Into Quarter-finals After Shnaider Victory
  4. US Open Day 7 Men's Singles Wrap: Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz Book Quarterfinal Slots - In Pics
  5. US Open Day 7 Women's Singles Wrap: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Knocked Out By Emma Navarro - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 Others Over 'Financial Misconduct'
  2. IAF's MiG-29 Crashes In Rajasthan's Barmer District, Pilot Safe
  3. Cabinet Approves Rs 2,817 Cr Digital Agricultural Project, Rs 18 Cr Rail Link, Plan To Build Semiconductor Plant | Details
  4. MEA Briefs On PM Modi's Upcoming Visits To Brunei, Singapore From September 3-5
  5. AG Noorani: A Fierce Thinker And Fearless Legend
Entertainment News
  1. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  2. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  3. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  4. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  5. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
US News
  1. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  2. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  3. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
  4. What Is ‘Symbiosexuality’ ─ A New Sexual Identity That Is Creating Buzz On The Internet
  5. Social Security Benefits 2025: How Much Will They Increase? Check Out The Latest COLA Predictions
World News
  1. What To Watch This Month: September 2024 Most Anticipated Movies
  2. US: Four Dead In Chicago Subway Shooting; Suspect Arrested
  3. New 'Independent Alliance' Emerges In UK Parliament With Pro-Palestinian Stance
  4. Putin Arrives In Mongolia, A Member Of ICC That Issued An Arrest Warrant For Him
  5. Why Your Favorite Disney Channels Just Disappeared From DirecTV
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Critically Injured After Suspected Attack At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case, Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 Highlights: Sumit Antil Breaks Paralympic Record To Defend Gold Medal In Men's Javelin Throw F64
  8. Weather News Sept 2: Heavy Rains Lash AP & Telangana; 31 Dead, Lakhs Affected