The Burning Woman Of Unnao

Six years ago, the woman had filed an FIR detailing how she had been raped at gunpoint by her then-fiancé Shivam Trivedi. The perpetrators remain at large. According to her FIR, Trivedi took her to a rented room in Raebareli, and held her captive for over a month. Trivedi and his cousin Shubham repeatedly raped her, filmed the act, and tried to blackmail her into silence.