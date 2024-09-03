A Child Gangrape Survivor’s 12-Year Ordeal

Four years of treatment and more than 20 surgeries—mostly reconstructive, including a rectal surgery—later, she says she still has mobility problems. “It was 12 years ago, but I still shudder at the memory, her condition was so painful,” says Dr L D Agarwal, who treated her. “The injuries were worse than they were in the 2012 Nirbhaya case.” For long periods her kin couldn’t visit her due to infection risks. While the case was under the media glare, with the government drawing much flak, she received treatment at various hospitals, including J K Lon and Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, from where she returned to Rajasthan in 2016. The police left her first at her sister and brother-in-law’s home, but, when the media and rights activists pointed out that the arrangement offered little privacy or security, she was moved to a contested plot of land. This was also unsafe due to the frequent disputes. Media pressure made the police take her to the night shelter where she now lives—as a temporary arrangement. A large portion of the shelter had been demolished by the authorities years ago.