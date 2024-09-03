The Many Phoolan Devis of Sheikhpur Gudha

“The men are talking nonsense,” says a woman near the riverbank. “When it comes to our safety, nothing has changed.” The politicians, who praise Phoolan and leave, “use her for political gains”. She is, of course, a towering presence in Sheikhpur Gudha. The villagers celebrate her birthday, mourn her death. She’s on their minds and in their stories and prayers—her photo hangs inside a dilapidated Durga temple. But some perceive her loss more intimately. “When she was alive, we felt protected, but not any longer,” says Pinky. “There were atrocities against us then; there are atrocities against us now.” The status of women in her in-laws’ village, in Etawah district, has also remained unchanged. Pinky doesn’t leave Sheikhpur Gudha in the night alone and, instead, accompanies her father or mother. “I finished school, but my family members didn’t let me attend college because it was far. They were scared.” Many women in the village, she adds, take admission in college but, concerned about their safety, study at home and go to college to just write exams—accompanied by their fathers or brothers.