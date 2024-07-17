Art & Entertainment

Sajid Nadiadwala 'Loses His Patience' Over Ahan Shetty's High Entourage Cost, Threatens To Shelve 'Sanki'- Report

Sajid Nadiadwala announced 'Sanki' featuring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde this year in March. It is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2025.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahan Shetty
Sajid Nadiadwala Reportedly Planning To Shelve 'Sanki' Because Of Ahan Shetty's Pricey Entourage Cost Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In March this year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced 'Sanki' featuring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde. It is slated to release on Valentine's Day 2025. But, as per the latest report, Sajid has given second thoughts on 'Sanki'. Read on to know why.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sajid, who is a good friend of Sunil Shetty, promised the latter that he would give Ahan a second chance after his debut film 'Tadap' tanked at the box office. Sajid took the starkid on board for 'Sanki' opposite Pooja Hegde.

Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Given the current market scenario, Sajid is having second thoughts about 'Sanki'. However, the producer managed to sell the digital rights due to his bulk deal with Amazon Prime Video, but he is not getting the amount he was hoping for both satellite and digital rights. The same report also stated that when Sajid saw Ahan's entourage costs, he lost his patience. Reportedly, Ahan’s staff costs - (hair, make-up, spot, stylist, driver, chef, trainer etc.), were very high and Sajid threatened to abort the project.

The film was said to be put on hold, as Sajid stopped the pre-production and cash flow to the project. Sunil then requested him not to terminate it and even offered to contribute to its budget.

'Sanki' is said to have not gone into production, but sources told the portal that Sajid will agree to continue with the project due to his relationship with Sunil. But, if it goes on floors, the budgets will be reduced, and Ahan will not be treated like the superstar.

The portal quoted a source from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment saying that Sajid has already recorded two songs and the shooting is expected to start soon.

