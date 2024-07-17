Sajid Nadiadwala 'Loses His Patience' Over Ahan Shetty's High Entourage Cost, Threatens To Shelve 'Sanki'- Report

Given the current market scenario, Sajid is having second thoughts about 'Sanki'. However, the producer managed to sell the digital rights due to his bulk deal with Amazon Prime Video, but he is not getting the amount he was hoping for both satellite and digital rights. The same report also stated that when Sajid saw Ahan's entourage costs, he lost his patience. Reportedly, Ahan’s staff costs - (hair, make-up, spot, stylist, driver, chef, trainer etc.), were very high and Sajid threatened to abort the project.