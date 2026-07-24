From Gen Z to Boomers; Jantar Mantar Protest Draws Support Across Generations

" On one hand we have a generation who grew up with the internet and speaks in memes and other form of expression on the internet and on the other side we have a generation whose formative years witnessed protests on roads and outside, coming together of these two generations for education reforms is a positive development overall," he said As the protest stretches into its second month, what started as a student-led agitation is increasingly turning into an inter-generational movement, with young aspirants and older citizens standing shoulder to shoulder over what they describe as a fight for the future of education in the country.