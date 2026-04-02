KKR Vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: SunRisers Hyderabad Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 65 Runs At Eden Gardens

Ajinkya Rahane | KKR captain: Yeah, I thought, no, we did a couple of big partnerships. Guys who were set, they needed to take it deep in the end with the ball [bat]. I thought we came back really well for 7-8 overs. Within the [10] overs, I thought they were 130, 140-odd. But with the ball, I thought we came back really well. In batting, when you're chasing the target, you know you need that partnership. We couldn't get that. (Did the extra grass make the pitch play differently?) I thought the second innings, I felt the ball was slightly stopping. The slower balls were gripping a lot more than the first innings. And that's what we, I don't know, we thought the wicket will get better but the ball was little stopping. But again, see, no excuses. We got the good start. I thought first six overs we were 78. We lost that one extra wicket. Green is run out. But apart from that, we were going really well. As I said, middle overs were the crucial time for us. We needed that partnership from the set batters. That just didn't happen. I thought SRH bowlers executed the slower balls and the angles what they used was really good. (Winning home games are important. What next will they have to do?) Yes, absolutely. I mean, winning a game, home game is really important. So, we'll have to just go back in the drawing room, just think about our combination. If bowling, if we can get extra batter in our lineup, we'll have to think about that. But again, we got 3-4 days. We don't want to think too much. I think guys are doing really well. Just one off day with the bat. Last game we did really well. Just needed those small partnerships. I think if the batters can have that positive mindset and this extra awareness while batting, I think we'll be fine.