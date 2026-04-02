KKR Vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: SunRisers Hyderabad Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 65 Runs At Eden Gardens

KKR Vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: SunRisers Hyderabad overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in the Indian Premier League 2026 fixture at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 2, 2026

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IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane celebrates scoring during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the sixth match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad at the hallowed Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (April 2). Heinrich Klaasen's experience-driven half-century guided Sunrisers Hyderabad back to winning ways as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs in their IPL clash on Thursday. Blessing Muzarabani grabbed 4/41 but it was Klaasen's composed 52 off 35 balls that held Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings together as they posted a competitive 226/8 after KKR opted to bowl. Stay with us for the score and updates from the IPL 2026 match
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KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Hi All!

Good evening and welcome, cricket lovers! We are building up to the start of the sixth game of IPL 2026, pitting the Knight Riders against the SunRisers in Kolkata. Watch this space for pre-match news and live updates.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 7:30 IST

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match 6 between KKR and SRH will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app from 7:00 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 6:30 IST.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Currents Standings

Both the teams lost their first match in IPL 2026. While KKR are currently placed at the 7th spot, SRH are tottering at the 9th spot.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Today?

Cameron Green's bowling has been one of the talked about topics in the intial phase of IPL 2026. When asked from KKR skipper on Green bowling's update, he passed the buck to Cricket Australia, who have said he could still be about 10 days away from rolling his arm over. Yet, KKR teased with a clip of him in shorts, splattering stumps with his copybook action. It's unlikely he'll do that immediately in a game with a lower-back injury though.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Weather Forecast

There is no prediction of rain today in the KKR vs SRH clash. The temperature during match time will hover around 25-26°C, whereas the humidity will be around 70-80%.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders hold a slight edge heading into Match 6, with Google giving them a 53% win probability compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 47%. Playing at Eden Gardens could favor KKR, especially with home conditions and crowd support.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Stat

It is Ajinkya Rahane's 200th IPL match today. The KKR skipper becomes the only 11th player to play 200 games in the league's history.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: 1st Innings Underway!

Vaibhav Arora got some seam and swing from the surface in the first over resulting in getting past Head's bat twice but he smashed the final bowl of the over directed at his pads for a boundary. SRH score 6 runs from the first over.

SRH 6/0 (1)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Head Putting On A Show

SRH openers - Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma took a sighter in the first over and then unleashed themselves in the next two scores blazing runs in 12 balls. Head is leading the charge with an unbeaten 34 runs off just 14 balls, while Abhishek is batting at 8 not out.

SRH 43/0 (3)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Head Out!

Travis Head greeted the young Kartik Tyagi with a four and a six off the first two balls but the bowler made a great comeback and got Head caught on the mid on off a slower ball. Travis Head departs after scoring a blazing 46 off 21 balls.

SRH 84/1 (6)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Blessing Muzarabani Strikes Twice!

What an over by Blessing Muzarabani in the context of the match. The Zimbabwean pacer sends Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma back in the dug out in an over to give some respite to KKR. Will it change the course of the match remains to be seen.

KKR 118/3 (9)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Make A Mini-Comeback!

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost a flurry of wickets in quick succession after a blazing start by Head and Abhishek. There is a calm in the last three overs as Kolkata make a mini-comeback in the game. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy have the onus to carry on the blitz in the 2nd half of the innings to take SRH to a big 1st innings score.

SRH 140/4 (12)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Pull Back Things!

Kolkata Knight Riders have been able to slow down the flow of runs in the last few overs as SRH manage only 32 runs in the last 4 overs. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy have the onus to provide momentum to SRH's innings in the last 6 overs.

SRH 155/4 (14)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: SRH Need A Move On!

Nitish Reddy slams a last ball six to ruin a good over by Vaibhav Arora. Still, SRH manage 9 runs from the over. Frustration is evident on the faces of the batters as they couldn't get the desired boundaries.

SRH 184/4 (17)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: SRH Cross 200-Run Mark

Heinrich Klaasen is at the crease for SRH and boy he can hit long! The South African batter has 42 off 31 balls and one over remains as the Sunrisers look to get as much as they can.

SRH 211/6 (19)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: SRH Post Highest Total Of Season So Far

SunRisers Hyderabad have posted 226 in 20 overs, this campaign's highest-ever total. MI's 224 was the highest total against KKR, but SRH have topped the list by posting 226.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Highest totals In SRH vs KKR Fixture

278/3 at Delhi, 2025
228/4 at Kolkata, 2023
226/8 at Kolkata, 2026*
209/3 at Hyderabad, 2017

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Finn Allen Goes After Early Burst

Harsh Dubey takes the big scalp of Finn Allen, who seem to have hit 25 runs of the first over bowled by David Payne. The entertaining Kiwi batter has to go after a brilliant grab by Dubey to give his side an early breakthrough.

KKR 33/1 (2 Overs)

SRH 226/6 (20 Overs)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: KKR Jolted With Two Wickets In PP

Both the openers are back in the hut for KKR. Finn Allen earlier and now the skipper, Ajinkya Rahane. Good start this for the SRH camp, who are well on top after scoring that huge total of 226.

KKR 67/2 (5 Overs)

SRH 226/6 (20 Overs)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: KKR Three Down With Still Runs To Get

KKR have lost three wickets with the latest Cameron Green to fall via run out. KKR's middle-order will have to do the bulk of the work now with their top-order now in the hut.

KKR 74/3 (6 Overs)

SRH 226/6 (20 Overs)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: KKR Will Have To Rely On Raghuvanshi And Rinku

11 overs remain and KKR require more 126 runs to win with seven wickets in hand. Rinku Singh and Raghuvanshi will be key for them, if they are to get anywhere near the total.

KKR 100/3 (9 Overs)

SRH 226/6 (20 Overs)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: KKR Lose Raghuvanshi

Huge wicket for SRH with the fall of Angkrish Raghuvanshi for a well-made 52. The young batter was looking good at the crease but another run-out for the KKR side and this has left them bit short.

KKR 120/4 (11 Overs)

SRH 226/6 (20 Overs)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: KKR Go Five Down

Kolkata Knight Riders are in big trouble in their chase of 227. They have lost Anukul Roy and will have to rely on Rinku Singh to take them home, which is looking like a huge task. SRH are well on top in this game.

KKR 137/5 (13 Overs)

SRH 226/6 (20 Overs)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: KKR In Trouble Of Getting All Out

Kolkata Knight Riders are eight down and SRH are smelling a big win here. We are in the 15th over and the hosts are eight down with only the bowlers to come. This has been an abysmal show from the home team and Rahane will have a lot to talk about in his post-match presentation interview.

KKR 159/8 (15 Overs)

SRH 226/6 (20 Overs)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: SRH Beat KKR By 65 Runs

What a walloping this is! KKR never looked in the run-chase once Finn Allen departed. Once Angkrish Raghuvanshi departed for his fifty, KKR's innings came crashing down. SRH bowlers were superb with their lines and lengths as they did not allow any room for error. Back to back defeats for KKR.

KKR 161 (16 Overs)

SRH 226/6 (20 Overs)

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Captain Rahane Speaks

Ajinkya Rahane | KKR captain: Yeah, I thought, no, we did a couple of big partnerships. Guys who were set, they needed to take it deep in the end with the ball [bat]. I thought we came back really well for 7-8 overs. Within the [10] overs, I thought they were 130, 140-odd. But with the ball, I thought we came back really well. In batting, when you're chasing the target, you know you need that partnership. We couldn't get that. (Did the extra grass make the pitch play differently?) I thought the second innings, I felt the ball was slightly stopping. The slower balls were gripping a lot more than the first innings. And that's what we, I don't know, we thought the wicket will get better but the ball was little stopping. But again, see, no excuses. We got the good start. I thought first six overs we were 78. We lost that one extra wicket. Green is run out. But apart from that, we were going really well. As I said, middle overs were the crucial time for us. We needed that partnership from the set batters. That just didn't happen. I thought SRH bowlers executed the slower balls and the angles what they used was really good. (Winning home games are important. What next will they have to do?) Yes, absolutely. I mean, winning a game, home game is really important. So, we'll have to just go back in the drawing room, just think about our combination. If bowling, if we can get extra batter in our lineup, we'll have to think about that. But again, we got 3-4 days. We don't want to think too much. I think guys are doing really well. Just one off day with the bat. Last game we did really well. Just needed those small partnerships. I think if the batters can have that positive mindset and this extra awareness while batting, I think we'll be fine.

KKR Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Winning Captain Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan | SRH captain: I was happy with everyone putting the effort.I don't think the pitch wasn't that good. Head and Abhishek made our game easy. It was a complete team effort. Our plan was to take wickets. Harsh just bowled that ball and we were lucky to get that wicket. Harsh has been doing well for his domestic team as well. I would like to talk about Shivang, he bowled exceptionally well. He was bowling with big heart. He did the job for us. (Areas to improve) Fielding is something we need to work on as a team. 10-20 runs makes a huge difference.

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