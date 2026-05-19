Delhi HC Judge Cash Scandal: Inquiry Report on Justice Yashwant Varma Set to Be Tabled in Parliament

An internal committee led by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna pointedly concluded that the judge held "active or tacit control" over that cash-filled storeroom.
The bungalow belonged to Justice Yashwant Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court.
Under legal precedent, the moment a judge submits their resignation to the President and makes it public, they are instantly "deemed to have resigned".
On the dry, quiet night of March 14, 2025, a sudden fire broke out at an official bungalow in Delhi. When firefighters finally kicked through the smoke into a locked storeroom, they expected to find burning furniture or old files. Instead, they discovered stacks of currency, charring into ash. The bungalow belonged to Justice Yashwant Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court. It was an image—burnt wealth hidden away in the shadows of a judicial residence—that would trigger a massive institutional tremor, forcing the legal fraternity to confront uncomfortable truths about what happens when the guardians of law find themselves under scrutiny.
In the months that followed, the machinery of accountability ground into motion. Justice Varma was repatriated to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, while an internal committee led by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna pointedly concluded that the judge held "active or tacit control" over that cash-filled storeroom. By July, the anger among lawmakers boiled over, leading to an unprecedented move where more than 200 Members of Parliament signed a motion demanding his removal. For a moment, it looked as though Parliament would host a rare and historic trial to strip a high court judge of his robes.
But the system has its escape hatches. Before the formal wheels of parliamentary removal could crush his career entirely, Justice Varma quietly stepped down, walking away from a tenure that was otherwise secure until January 2031. Under legal precedent, the moment a judge submits their resignation to the President and makes it public, they are instantly "deemed to have resigned"—transmuted from a powerful arbiter of justice back into an ordinary private citizen. It is a swift, final exit. Legal experts note that because he is no longer on the bench, Parliament loses its jurisdiction to remove him.
Yet, the ghost of that smoky March night refuses to disappear. A three-member inquiry committee, originally set up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to investigate the allegations, refused to drop its pens just because the judge changed his title. Treating their investigation as vital judicial work that couldn't simply be erased by a resignation letter, the panel pushed forward. On Monday, they officially handed their finalized report to Speaker Birla.
Though Parliament is currently quiet, the upcoming Monsoon Session in July will likely see this report tabled on the floor of both Houses. Justice Varma may have escaped the indignity of a formal parliamentary removal, but the contents of that report will soon belong to the public domain. Ultimately, it leaves a bruising question hanging over the highest corridors of the judiciary: when a judge walks away from the bench to avoid public judgment, has accountability been served, or has the system merely allowed another powerful figure to slip into the quiet comfort of retirement?