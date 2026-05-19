Delhi HC Judge Cash Scandal: Inquiry Report on Justice Yashwant Varma Set to Be Tabled in Parliament

Though Parliament is currently quiet, the upcoming Monsoon Session in July will likely see this report tabled on the floor of both Houses. Justice Varma may have escaped the indignity of a formal parliamentary removal, but the contents of that report will soon belong to the public domain. Ultimately, it leaves a bruising question hanging over the highest corridors of the judiciary: when a judge walks away from the bench to avoid public judgment, has accountability been served, or has the system merely allowed another powerful figure to slip into the quiet comfort of retirement?