Calcutta HC Pulls Up Bengal Govt For Delay In Handing Over Border Land To BSF

Only 8 km of 127 km transferred despite March deadline; court seeks detailed compliance affidavit

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Calcutta HC
Calcutta HC pulls up Bengal govt for delay in handing over border land to BSF Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Calcutta High Court criticised the West Bengal government for failing to transfer 127 km of acquired land to the BSF for border fencing along the India-Bangladesh border.

  • Despite a March 31 deadline, only 8 km has been handed over, prompting the court to call the state’s report “evasive and sketchy”.

  • The court imposed a Rs 25,000 penalty on the officer concerned and directed a detailed district-wise affidavit within two weeks.

The Calcutta High Court has reprimanded the West Bengal government for failing to comply with its order to hand over land to the BSF to fence the India-Bangladesh border in the state, noting that only eight-kilometre stretches of the 127 km have been given to the border guarding force so far.

On January 27, a division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul had directed the state government to hand over 127 km of land "already acquired/purchased", for which "compensation" had been "received by the state government from the Centre", to the BSF by March 31.

Castigating the state for not handing over the entire 127 kms of land to the BSF in nine districts by the end of March, the high court on April 22 directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit within two weeks, informing it of the steps taken to comply with its January order.

It expressed displeasure over the state government handing over just eight kilometres of land instead of the 127 km as ordered by the court.

Related Content
Bangladeshi citizens cross the India-Bangladesh Border from India, at Petrapole, in North 24 Parganas. (representational image) - | Photo: PTI
Tight Border Curbs in North 24 Parganas as Bengal Heads into Final Poll Phase
Addressing the party’s prospects ahead of the second phase of voting, the Home Minister expressed confidence that the BJP is on track to secure a majority. - PTI; Representative image
Shah: BJP’s Bengal CM Candidate To Be ‘Born And Educated’ In The State
In the run-up to Bengal elections, concerns have been sounded around the heavy deployment of central armed forces across the state. With around 2.4 lakh personnel deployed, a number claimed to be unprecedented in the history of the state, forces were seen heavily patrolling the constituencies going into polls in Phase 1. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
A Vote Ringed By Forces: Bengal’s Poll Season Turns Security-Heavy
Dakshin Dinajpur University was announced on February 21, 2018. Till now, the university has no permanent building; it is temporarily operating from a B.Ed. college in Balurghat. - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee/OULTLOOK
Bengal Universities Function From Temporary Campuses Years After Launch
Related Content

"What is surprising and shocking is that in a matter of national importance, the respondent state has not thought it proper to file their report on affidavit," the court observed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 87th Raising Day Parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in Guwahati. - | Photo: PTI; Representative images
Amit Shah: Central Forces To Stay In West Bengal For 60 Days After Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

"A sketchy and evasive report has been filed which does not disclose date and place-wise as to what action has been taken for handing over the land after passing the order of this court on January 27, 2026," it noted.

The court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the officer who has filed the report, to be paid from his own pocket, for non-compliance with its earlier order.

"We deprecate the practice of filing such an evasive and sketchy report," the division bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, said.

The court directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit, informing it of the day-to-day steps taken district-wise in compliance with its January 27 order.

"The report must disclose the steps taken by each of the districts for handing over the land" to the BSF after the January 27 order, the division bench directed, ordering the state to file a compliance report in the form of an affidavit within two weeks.

It said that if the entire land could not be handed over, the minimum expectation was to show the reasons for not complying with the court order. The report is silent about the same, the high court observed.

The court made the observation while hearing a PIL filed by Lt General Subrata Saha (retd) seeking direction to the West Bengal government to hand over land to the BSF for fencing in the interest of national security.

The high court will hear the case next on May 13.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Qualifier: Check Match Prediction And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  2. PSZ Vs ISU Match Facts, PSL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Pakistan Super League Qualifier

  3. PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Mullanpur's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match 40

  4. PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  5. PBKS Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 40

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Uber Cup 2026: India Women Lose 0–5 To China In Final Group Tie

  4. IND Vs CHN Highlights, Uber Cup 2026: Wang Zhi Yi, Chen Yu Fei, Liu-Tan Dominate As China Defeat India 5-0

  5. India Vs China LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: Preview, Qualification Scenario – All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 27, 2026

  2. The Big Question In Tamil Politics: Can Thalapathy Be Thala?

  3. Kolkata Port Voter Decline After SIR Raises Concerns for TMC Bastion

  4. Mamata Banerjee’s Fiery Final Push: Streetfighter CM Wraps Up High-Stakes Election Campaign

  5. Vande Bharat Coach Derails While Entering Pune Station, Passengers Safe

Entertainment News

  1. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  2. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  3. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  4. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  5. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Europe Pays $32 Billion Extra For Energy Amid US-Iran War Disruption, Says EU Chief

  2. Trump Administration Challenges Local Control Of U.S. Elections Through Targeted Investigations

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. White House Correspondents Dinner Shooting Suspect Sent Anti-Trump Manifesto Before Attack

Latest Stories

  1. DC Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39

  2. Trump Reviews Iran’s Hormuz Proposal With Security Team

  3. Maharashtra Court Convicts BJP Minister Nitesh Rane in 2019 Mud Assault Case

  4. EC Orders Action Over Objectionable Post Targeting Mamata Banerjee

  5. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar Film Holds Strong

  6. IPL 2026 Stats: Abhishek Sharma Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  7. Banned By Law: Why Manual Scavenging Still Persists In India

  8. Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets