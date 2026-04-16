Book Excerpt: 'Politics, Policy And Predictions', By Derek O’Brien

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report exposed that in 2018-19, the Union government withheld 1 lakh crore rupees of the 2.75 lakh crore rupees collected through various cesses in the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI). Photo: Source: Harper Collins India

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report exposed that in 2018-19, the Union government withheld 1 lakh crore rupees of the 2.75 lakh crore rupees collected through various cesses in the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI). Photo: Source: Harper Collins India